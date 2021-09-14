WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors will consider introducing a local law that would require periodic inspections of septic systems throughout the county for the first time.
If the law is introduced, a public hearing would be scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 12, likely to be followed by a vote.
The law would require inspections at the time of a property transfer and for other properties on a regular, scheduled, rotational basis for each of the county’s 10 towns.
“There is a need to protect the water bodies, watersheds and drinking water sources in the county from residential wastewater containing harmful bacteria, viruses and excess nutrients,” the resolution states, “and there is a need to help prevent people from unknowingly purchasing properties with a septic system that is failing or is likely to fail.”
The resolution adds that the law is designed to “bring Seneca County in line with other municipalities in the region and across the state that have enacted septic system inspection laws or regulations in recent years.”
The board meets at 6 p.m. tonight in the county office building. Also on the agenda:
• DOME — Contracting with C.J. Marly Construction of Marcellus for $145,053 to repaint the dome on top of the county courthouse in Waterloo. The state court system will provide $33,507 toward the cost.
• SETTLEMENT — Authorizing the county’s legal counsel to vote in favor of the proposed bankruptcy settlement plan related to the opioid crisis. The settlement of litigation is before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, and Seneca County is one of many municipalities that are a party to the lawsuit.
• TRANSFER — The transfer of six tax-delinquent, blighted and abandoned properties from the county tax foreclosure list to the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank. The properties would then be cleared and sold, or rehabbed and sold. The properties: 8388 Knight St., Interlaken; 2261 and 2271 E. Seneca St., Lodi; 2125 W. Seneca St., Ovid; 1372 Prospect St., Romulus; 108 Mynderse St., Seneca Falls.
• LABOR — Renewal of a retainer agreement with Albany-based Roemer Wallens Gold & Mineaux for labor contract negotiations, labor law issues, and public relations concerns. The current agreement expires Dec. 31.
• ENGINEERING — Formally soliciting proposals for professional engineering services and for development of a solid waste management plan for the county.
• PRESENTATIONS — On accreditation of the sheriff’s office and the tourism promotion agency’s quarterly report.
• COMMUNICATIONS — Discussion of a letter from Mike Davis, business manager of Local 840 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, declining an invitation to speak to the board on the union’s position of the development of cryptocurrency or bitcoin mining at the Greenidge Generation plant in Dresden and its impact on the environment. Instead, Davis has offered to meet with board chairman Bob Hayssen privately. Also, a letter has been received from Chelsea Hastings, director of the Interlaken Public Library, requesting $130,000 in county funding in the 2022 budget. The request is for $23,500 for each of the county’s five libraries and $12,500 for the Finger Lakes Library System.