CANANDAIGUA — The job interview happened nearly 40 years ago. Mike Manikowski remembers it like it was yesterday.
It was 1985, and Manikowski was a young economic developer in the Southern Tier when two Ontario County officials came calling.
“John Hicks (the county administrator at the time) and John Garvey (the director of human resources at the time) ... came to Corning and said, ‘We want you to come take a look at our economic development job.’ They got my name from some contacts who thought I was doing OK,” Manikowski said during an interview at the Finger Lakes Times office. “They recruited another guy and did some interviews.”
During the interview process, Manikowski and the other candidate — Manikowski declined to name him, but said they knew each other — were asked to evaluate each other. Manikowski took the high road.
“I said, ‘He’s a good guy. He’s done very well.’ John (Hicks) told me later the other guy crapped all over me,” Manikowski said with a laugh. “John said as soon as the other guy opened his mouth, he was done, and I had the job.”
Little did Manikowski know that, 37 years later, he would be putting the finishing touches on a career that has drawn wide acclaim in Ontario County and beyond. He retired as the county’s economic developer at the end of last year but will remain in a consulting role.
Hicks, now in his 80s and long since retired, recalls the interview vividly as well.
“We were down to the two candidates, and the one guy kind of said some negative things about Mike. Mike talked on a higher level,” Hicks said. “I just liked the fact that Mike didn’t have to run the other person into the ground to get the job.
“Hiring Mike was the best decision I ever made.”
Last week in Albany, Manikowski received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the state Economic Development Council. It is given for consistent, exemplary performance in the profession, leading projects that have significant impact on revitalizing communities, and playing a major role in shaping and improving economic development in the state.
Ryan Silva, the council’s executive director, said the award has only been given six times since the group formed in 1974.
“It was an honor and privilege to recognize Mike on behalf of our organization for his lifetime of contributions to Ontario County and the state economic development community,” Silva said. “Mike has meant so much to this organization and to me personally in my development and growth as a leader.”
Early years
Manikowski grew up in the northern Pennsylvania community of Blossburg and went to nearby Mansfield University, earning a degree in public administration. His first job out of college was for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in Corning, shortly after Hurricane Agnes ravaged the area in 1972.
“I was basically hired by HUD to work in the flood relief effort. Here I am 21-22 years old. I bluffed my way through it, but learned a lot,” he said. “You have to remember, thousands of people lost their homes. It was devastating.”
A short time later, Manikowski took a job with a Southern Tier regional economic development agency; later, he was hired by Corning Enterprises, now Corning Inc. During that time he worked closely with Corning CEO Amo Houghton, who later served in Congress.
“What a great man he was,” Manikowski said of Houghton. “He is on my all-time list of great leaders.”
Coming to Ontario County
While the county had an economic developer before Manikowski, the job was vacant for a few years before he arrived.
“Frankly, at the time, there was a lot of pull and tug between Geneva and Canandaigua, and Victor wasn’t what it is now. It was coming, but wasn’t there yet,” he recalled. “There was also a belief that Geneva wasn’t getting enough representation when it came to county economic development efforts. That was before my time, but I was aware of it. John Hicks said he wanted me to make Geneva a point of emphasis, and we did from day one. Geneva has always been like a second home to me.”
Manikowski’s other focus was enticing smaller Monroe County manufacturers to set up shop here. It was a tough sell at first.
“In 1985, Ontario County as an entity was not really known in the Rochester market. They would know Canandaigua and Geneva, but some business people thought Ontario County was in Canada,” Manikowski said with a smile. “I thought at the time we had a lot of advantages. We had four interchanges off the Thruway and a fairly diverse economic base, with an accent on manufacturing. Myself and others with the county IDA (Industrial Development Agency) wanted to go after high-value, small manufacturing.”
Two years later, at least 10 Monroe County companies had pulled up stakes and moved here. There would be more to come.
“We offered them a good workforce and good location, and at the time fairly inexpensive land,” Manikowski said. “We were an aggressive county that would provide incentives and developed a revolving loan fund. We told these companies we weren’t there for the short-term. We would help them along the way. As it turned out, we helped many of them with mergers, acquisitions and expansion projects over the years.”
In what came as no surprise, Manikowski and Hicks soon heard from Monroe County officials claiming their neighbor to the southeast was stealing their businesses.
“I remember once when the Monroe County manager called me. He wanted to set up a meeting and talk about Ontario County taking jobs from Monroe County,” Hicks said. “He started talking about economic development, and this and that, and I interrupted him and said Mike could handle this.
“With any of my department heads, I let them run their department. I considered myself an orchestra leader. I didn’t play any instruments, I just made them play nice.”
Efforts in Geneva
Manikowski said one of his first and still most-cherished “wins” was getting CCN, a high-end furniture wholesaler, to move to Geneva.
“I’ve had a 36-year relationship with them,” he said. “We provided some initial funding, with the city, that attracted them out of Rochester. We showed them our passion. They have been here nearly 40 years and literally survived the crash of that industry, but rebounded. They are a great story.”
In the mid-1990s, Manikowski began working with Geneva-based Finger Lakes Railway to revive a dying railroad industry. It took a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to make it work.
“Around 1993-94, the federal railway act comes in. No more Conrail, and the primary carriers would be private,” he recalled. “We had this group of branch lines in Ontario and neighboring counties, but were really scratching our heads on how to use them, and we found Finger Lakes Railway. There weren’t a lot of operators willing to take that kind of risk, and some said they wouldn’t pay any taxes at all. Finger Lakes Railway put out the capital to acquire the lines and operate them, and we worked out a PILOT that gave them incentives, but it wasn’t for free.”
Manikowski said if not for FL Railway, it’s doubtful Pactiv would be operating today. The Canandaigua company employs about 800.
“The only way they could reasonably get raw materials was by rail. Without rail, they were gone, and they told us so,” he said. “Without Finger Lakes Railway, Guardian Glass in Geneva would not have happened.”
Manikowski said he and local officials, including former city managers Rich Rising and Sandy Miller, worked hard to recruit Michigan-based Guardian Industries to open a regional plant in Geneva.
“That was a tough one,” he said. “There was competition from Pennsylvania and other states. Guardian was owned by the Davidson family, and Mr. (William) Davidson, who passed away many years ago, had some Geneva knowledge. He trained at Sampson Air Base. That helped, but we made many trips to Michigan and worked on hardball incentive packages.
“Long story short, we were able to win that competition and Guardian has 350 employees here now — all good jobs.”
In the early 2000s, Manikowski worked with city officials to develop a relationship with Cornell University and the New York State Agricultural Experiment Station, which is now Cornell AgriTech. That led to the Tech Farm off County Road 6, with a second building expected to go up later this year.
“We worked with a gentleman by the name of Jim Hunter, who was director of the experiment station at the time. He understood the station should be more involved in local economic development instead of purely being a research lab,” Manikowski said. “Jim drove that bus and people like Bob Seem and others after him continued that. It was a tough sell to Cornell at first, but we got it done.”
“That was a really bold experiment when it was started, really a dream,” said Jan Nyrop, now director of AgriTech. “The model was this research park and a Flex Tech building. That never manifested, but evolved into more of an incubator — a place where companies could get started.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to pivot in a new direction and embrace something you didn’t originally conceive. Mike didn’t do that singlehandledly, but he was a major player in that effort. That led to a second building. The Tech Farm is growing.”
“Mike had a special way of seeing the big picture in nearly every situation,” added former Geneva City Manager Matt Horn. “Some of the most challenging collaborations in the county were made possible through his vision, and his ability to enlist the support of others in advancing that vision. A great example is the Tech Farm. Where many saw a brownfield site owned by the state with little hope for reuse, Mike saw the potential inherent in an innovative academic institution and a world-renowned agricultural backdrop.”
“He convened the city, county, state, Cornell and the private sector to get the land cleaned up, get the incubator built, and set in motion a series of other investments that continue to produce jobs, private economic activity, and innovations in ag and food production,” Horn continued. “Guardian Glass, Henkel, Real Eats, CCN — all clear cases of Mike’s influence on investment, jobs, and growth in Geneva. These are just a few examples of his ability to see potential in a place that others just drive by. The Geneva community will likely never fully understand the benefits we gained from Mike’s passion and skill set.”
Crediting others and calling it quits
While many said Manikowski put Ontario County on the map when it came to economic development, he credited county and business officials for their work.
“I have been so blessed to have mentors, and No. 1 on that list is John Hicks. The guy is like 87 or 88 and still living life to the fullest,” Manikowski said. “I have also worked with great people locally on our (IDA) board, from the late John Brahm and Bob Griswold, Chris Iversen, Chris Jennings, Geoff Astles, Rob Sollenne and Mike Davis, our current IDA chair.”
Manikowski said in his nearly 40 years with Ontario County, he never lost his zeal for the job.
“For me, leadership is passion, drive. My wife’s family lives in the South — they call it ‘Want to.’ It’s the ability to build a consensus and implement a vision,” he said. “I’ve always been blessed with passion for this job. It’s almost like entering a religious order. Economic development, to me, is like that.”
Now 71, Manikowski, who lives in Farmington, still works out most days at the Canandaigua YMCA, plays golf, and wants to retire while he can still enjoy traveling and seeing his grandchildren, who live in England.
“I’ve been thinking of retiring for a couple of years,” he said. “Technically, in 2021, I was supposed to work part-time, but you do what is necessary.
“This has been my passion for a long time and still is, in a way. I am really a simple guy but have been very blessed.”