LYONS — Assemblyman Brian Manktelow has been tapped by Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay to advocate for homeowners and businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline whose properties have suffered thousands of dollars in flooding damage two of the past three years from record lake levels.
“We have to learn from the tragic flooding and the experiences our communities dealt with in 2017 and 2019,” said Manktelow, R-130 of Lyons, in a press release issued by Barclay. “These are not isolated incidents that we’ve moved on from — flood management is an integral part of our region’s identity and our future well-being. I hear from constituents almost every day, looking for help, still trying to recover and seeking assurances that flooding won’t happen again.”
Manktelow said he is “proud to take the lead for our conference and talk with the families and businesses in the region, connect with all stakeholders and regulatory bodies and ensure everything is being done to protect the communities around Lake Ontario.”
Barclay said flooding has become “an annual concern and carries the real possibility for future widespread damage.”
Barclay, whose district includes shoreline communities in Oswego County, said Manktelow “knows the region as well as anyone and shares the concerns of local stakeholders who go through this challenge every year.”
Barclay said Manktelow and Assembly Republicans will conduct extensive outreach to those impacted by Lake Ontario flooding, including developing a survey to assess current conditions, measure local impacts and collect feedback.
In addition, the group will engage with local officials and government regulators, including the state Department of Environmental Conservation and International Joint Commission, the U.S.-Canadian regulatory body that manages water levels for the Great Lakes. The IJC is guided by Plan 2014, which sets protocols for water outflows from the lake. Barclay noted that to minimize the potential for flooding this year, the IJC implemented preventative measures outside of Plan 2014 and adjusted water outflows at the Moses-Saunders Power Dam along the St. Lawrence River.
Sodus Point Mayor Dave McDowell said last week that water levels are “clearly over” 247 feet above sea level, but that “if we can stay below 248, we will have little trouble” mitigating flooding, with sandbagging expected to be completed by early May.
In the meantime, shoreline governments are working on flood-mitigation projects under the state’s Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI. In all, $41 million is allocated under REDI for Wayne County projects, which are all in the planning stages.