WATERLOO — Throughout the 1950s and ’60s, Saturday nights in the spring and summer came alive with the V-8 roar of stock-car racing at Maple Grove Speedway.
Many remember those days fondly. That includes John Velte, whose father, Rollie, was the popular driver of Tony Vitti’s No. 99. Chuck Brownell is another who remembers the speedway at the Seneca County Fairgrounds.
The Waterloo Stock Car Racing Association will present a “Tribute to Maple Grove Speedway” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 28 on East Main Street, part of Celebrate Commemorate weekend. There will be an historical display inside the Main Street Shop Centre lobby and on the street in front of the mall.
“So many people still talk about those days, and we are trying to keep those memories alive,” John Velte said. “So many involved, including most of the drivers, are gone.”
Several restored race cars will be on display, Velte said, brought there by their current owners.
Inside will be an exhibit put together by Velte and Brownell of fact boards showing racing over the years, three picture boards of cars and drivers, a champions board, trophies and memorabilia, books of pictures, a driver’s list, track champion information and point standings, and a model car display. Movies of racing action will be shown on a large-screen TV, and volunteers will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, call Velte at 315-651-2231 or Brownell at 315-548-4526.