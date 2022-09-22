LYONS — It all began in the Eureka Grange Hall 50 years ago, when James Hutton brought a small group of the faithful to pray together in borrowed space.
Now, half a century later, the Maranatha Baptist Church will celebrate its golden anniversary Sunday (Sept. 25) with a special service, member recognition, and chicken barbecue at the 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Road church. There is no Sunday school; the service begins at 10:30 a.m. and will go until about 12:15, followed by lunch and other activities for families.
There will be tours of the church and its school, which serves kindergarten through 12th grade and has about a dozen students.
The event is open to the public.
State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who lives in Lyons, will attend, Pastor John Kuhn said. He said he has also invited state Sen. Pam Helming and Wayne County Sheriff Rob Milby.
Kuhn has been with Maranatha for the past eight years. Now a congregation of about 50, he said they are a diverse group that includes young couples, families, and senior citizens.
The pastor came to the church in 2014 after he finished Bible college at Fairhaven Baptist Church in Chesterton, Ind. Previously, Kuhn served 20 years in the military.
“Roger Bottrell, who was pastor at the time and had interviewed me, called and asked if I was interested in becoming the assistant pastor,” Kuhn recalled. “He needed some help. My family and I prayed about it, and the Lord led me and my family here.”
Before moving to Indiana for college, Kuhn, his wife Tracey and their four children had lived in New York’s Southern Tier, where he was an Army recruiter. He said he thought they were rid of New York, but then found themselves back here — all except his oldest daughter, who got married two weeks before Kuhn started at Maranatha and now lives in San Diego with her own family. Kuhn’s youngest son is a senior at the Maranatha school, and Kuhn is now the senior pastor.
Way before the Kuhns joined the congregation, it was busy growing roots. A local family who had been meeting with Hutton in the grange hall decided to donate nine acres on Travell Knapps Corners Road in the mid-1970s.
“They were the Garys,” Kuhn said about the family. “They dug a basement and brought in a double-wide. The church started to meet in the basement. Six or seven years later, around 1978, they broke ground for the actual church.”
Maranatha is an independent Baptist church, Kuhn noted, and not part of the National Baptist Church Convention because they don’t want to be ruled from the outside or told what to do.
“The Lord Jesus is head of our church,” he said. “We are biblically based and we follow the King James Bible.”
Covid has taken a toll on the church, which Kuhn said had a slightly larger congregation before the pandemic. Services are in-person now, although they are still streamed through the church’s Facebook page later on Sundays at https://www.facebook.com/mbcLyons/.
Kuhn hopes there will be a good turnout for Sunday’s celebration. He said the barbecue will have “all the fixings,” and there will be hayrides, a dunk tank, and two bounce houses for the kids.
“One will be a regular bounce house and the other will have Velcro walls; I hear that’s a lot of fun,” he said. “That’s a lot, at least it is for us. We will have photos displaying the history of the church, and the tours and everyone who attends will get a special gift.”
Kuhn said that he had coffee mugs with a silhouette of the church printed on them as a commemoration of the anniversary and will distribute them at the event.
For more information about the event, call Kuhn at (607) 321-1609.