SENECA FALLS — An “I Dissent” march for women’s rights and in opposition to the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court will take place today in Seneca Falls, the birthplace of the women’s rights movement.
Sponsored by Women March Seneca Falls, participants will assemble at 10 a.m. at Academy Square on North Park Street.
Marchers are asked to wear lace collars in honor of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to carry signs in support of women’s rights.
Organizers said the march is in opposition to the possible Senate confirmation of President Trump’s nomination of Barrett to the seat vacated by Ginsburg’s death. The group wants Ginsburg’s seat to remain unfilled until after the Jan. 20, 2021 inauguration of the President.
Other causes of the march are:
• Support for Black Lives Matter and the LGBTQ community.
• Health care for all and a women’s right to choose.
• Adoption of COVID-19 guidelines.
• Safe and fair elections.
• Civility in government and safeguarding democracy.
• Support for fair immigration policies.
• Having the U.S. State Department have an effective foreign policy.
In addition, a 20-vehicle motorcade from Philadelphia to Seneca Falls began Friday and arrived in Seneca Falls today.
The Vision 2020 Women 100 SHE Leads road rally departed from Drexel University for the overnight trip to the Finger Lakes to draw attention to the importance of women voting in this year’s election.
Led by women race car drivers, the motorcade made pit stops in Scranton, Pa. and at the Watkins Glen Race Track.
The road rally is the second event in Women 100’s year-long commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote. The focus will be to mobilize people to vote this year.