GORHAM — Residents of the Gorham-Middlesex school district will vote today (Dec. 13) on two capital project propositions potentially totaling $48 million.
Voting is from 12 noon to 8 p.m. in the Marcus Whitman High School gym.
Superintendent Chris Brown said the first proposition, not to exceed $36 million, includes health, welfare, safety, and end-of-life teams identified in a building condition survey.
“Some of the highlights are new roofing at all buildings, new heat and the addition of air conditioning at Middlesex Valley Elementary and Gorham Intermediate schools, a lot of drainage and paving on all campuses, team room/locker room renovations at the middle/high school, extensive pool work, and elevator reconstruction on all campuses,” he said.
The second proposition, not to exceed $12 million, can only pass if the first proposition is approved. It includes a turf field and new track at the high school campus, and complete drainage work at Middlesex Valley and Gorham Intermediate for the baseball and softball fields there, including turf fields at those sites.
“The second proposition includes items that were desired by community members over the last few years,” Brown said.
Brown said while the first proposition is nearly 100% eligible for state aid, the second proposition is not eligible for state aid at this time. He added that the district could be in line for a $4 million energy credit for converting to more efficient lights and controls.
The district plans on using $2.7 million in capital reserve funds if the propositions are approved. Depending on if both propositions are approved and the level of tax exemption by a landowner, the tax impact over 20 years could range from $12 yearly for a home assessed at $100,000 with enhanced STAR exemption to $85 for those with no exemption.
Brown said the first tax impact would be in 2025 if one or both projects is approved.