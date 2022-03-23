GORHAM — Natalie Schrader’s lifelong dream has been to work in law enforcement — and the Marcus Whitman High School junior will attend a program this summer that is sure to bolster those aspirations.
She will attend the National Youth Forum for Law Enforcement and CSI July 22-25 in Washington, D.C.
Schrader cultivated a love of law enforcement through her schooling in the criminal justice program at Finger Lakes Technical Career Center, as well as from personal experience.
“After everything I’ve been through, I want to help people that are struggling, that have mental health problems, face abuse — I just want to help them get the help that they need, because I know what it feels like,” Schrader said.
For a brief time, Schrader discussed her “hard past” as she sat beside her mother, Stephanie Bach.
“I am very proud of her, from where she’s come, to where she is now,” Bach said.
Bach, a single mother of four, said she never went to college. She views her daughter’s future as “great.”
Mom went on to talk about how proud she is of her daughter for not only her academic accomplishments, but her selflessness to help those around her.
Schrader was recommended for the program back in September by Shawna Turco, who teaches U.S. history, psychology and sociology in the Marcus Whitman school district.
“Natalie is a great candidate for the program,” Turco said. “She volunteers in the community and helps her peers throughout the school day. She also holds down a job while doing her best to help her family at home.”
Schrader works at a Tom Wahl’s restaurant in Canandaigua. She is saving her earnings for college and her family.
In addition, she volunteers actively at her school’s Foodlink food pantry.
A GoFundMe page was created to defray the cost for Schrader’s travel and tuition expenses to the nation’s capital. As of Monday, $770 had been raised toward the goal of $4,500.
Natalie’s mom is urging the community to donate, if possible, “to help the kids, like Natalie, who want to pursue their future, their education. I mean, she’s a great kid, she’s come a long way and I just think this is something that would be a great opportunity.”
Schrader hopes her own story inspires fellow students.
“I would tell them that no matter what you’re going through, there’s always gonna be that light of hope, you know, down every tunnel,” Schrader said, adding that there may be struggles along the way, as she has faced, “but you’ve got to keep on pushing, go big or go home! Go for that dream and never stop trying!”
To donate and help Schrader pay for her tuition and travels, visit https://gofund.me/509222a0.