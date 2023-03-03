GENEVA — The former ambassador to Ukraine who found herself in the crosshairs of former President Donald Trump is speaking at Hobart and William Smith Colleges next week.
Marie Yovanovitch is the inaugural guest speaker at the Anderton Forum for Global Engagement, which was established in 2022 by former trustee James Anderton. Yovanovitch’s talk begins at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, in the Vandervort Room of the Scandling Campus Center.
The diplomat and bestselling author of the memoir “Lessons from the Edge,” which was released in 2022, will share insights on Eastern Europe and the war in Ukraine, as well as experiences from a 33-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service.
“Lessons From The Edge” was an instant New York Times bestseller. The late Madeleine Albright called the book a “brilliant, engaging, and inspiring memoir from one of America’s wisest and most courageous diplomats — essential reading for current policymakers, aspiring public servants, and anyone who cares about America’s role in the world.”
Yovanovitch served three times as a U.S. ambassador, most recently in Kyiv. It was in that capacity that Yovanovitch made headlines in 2019 when she was recalled by Trump amid a smear campaign orchestrated by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal attorney.
She previously served as ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic (2005-08) and the Republic of Armenia (2008-11). She retired from the Foreign Service in 2020 and is currently a Senior Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a non-Resident Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University.
She was born into a family that survived both Soviet and Nazi terror before emigrating to the U.S.