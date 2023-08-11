GENEVA — She’s the owner of a successful business in downtown Geneva and a member of always-busy The Cool Club & Lipker Sisters group.
No doubt about it, Marilla Gonzalez is one busy lady — and she’s about to get busier.
Gonzalez is opening a second location of Marilla’s Mindful Supplies at 661 South Ave. in the trendy, but still relatively affordable South Wedge neighborhood. The store celebrates its grand opening Aug. 25.
“I just need more to do,” she said with a laugh this week.
Actually, Gonzalez said opening what she calls her “eco-conscious and community-driven low waste refill shop” in Rochester was a goal since establishing the Geneva business at 438 Exchange St. nearly five years ago.
“We have a great base in Rochester,” she said. “There’s a big demand in western New York.”
While opening a second location was always in the plans, that vision faced strong headwinds.
There was, of course, the pandemic, which nearly cost Gonzalez and her husband, Joe, their business. Then, there was the name change from The Waste Not Shop to Marilla’s Mindful Supplies after receiving a threat of legal action from a business similar to theirs that claimed her store’s name infringed upon their federal trademark registration. And, there was the protracted Exchange Street reconstruction that pinched merchants in 2021 and ‘22.
“We put that dream on the back burner,” she said.
With all those travails behind them, the couple is ready to expand.
“It’s been going in the right direction, and we’re growing a bit each year,” she said.
As for where to locate in Rochester, Gonzalez considered both the Park and University avenue neighborhoods, but decided they were too pricey. The South Wedge, she said, “is still pretty accessible” to people of more modest means, and she emphasized that was an important consideration.
“I really wanted to be in a place that is walkable and a place where people live and work,” she said.
Gonzalez said she also got some “really great small business grants” as well.
She will be making the trek to Rochester daily for about 6-8 months to help establish the business.
“I can get to know people and they can get to know me,” she said, noting Halie Cosgrove will continue to manage the Geneva store; she’s also looking for part-time help.
Like the Geneva location, the Rochester store will offer what she describes as a wide range of ethically sourced and locally made products, including household cleaners, personal care items, pantry staples, and more — in sustainable and refillable packaging to minimize single-use plastic waste.
“Our mission at Marilla’s Mindful Supplies is to empower our community to make small practical changes that have a positive impact on the planet as well as the people living here,” she said in a press release announcing the Rochester location. “We strive to meet people where they are by making sustainability simple and accessible to all walks of life.”
Additionally, she said customers “can explore the store’s carefully curated array of refillable products, grand opening discounts, enjoy locally sourced treats, and learn about eco-friendly practices and low waste living.”
Gonzalez admits she’s nervous about opening a second location, but is confident they’ll experience the same success they have in downtown Geneva.
“We feel great about it and we’re just grateful to have a supportive community here and there,” she said.
Marilla’s Geneva hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information on the business, go to marillas.com.