KEUKA PARK — As one of five winners in a creative writing contest conducted by the syndicated “Ask Marilyn” column, Keuka College Writing Specialist Cathy Reed had her work published before a nationwide audience this month.
She said she might have been one of the last people to find out.
“They did not notify me,” the Hemlock resident said.
Her brother-in-law, Jim, is an avid newspaper reader. He visited Cathy and her husband a few days after the winning entries were published, newspaper under arm. After a little conversation, he threw the paper down on the table.
“He said, ‘When were we going to find out that my sister-in-law was a nationally published author?’ or something silly like that,” she said. “And I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ ”
Jim was talking about Cathy’s contest entry, which was published in the Oct. 15-16 edition of the magazine Parade, along with four others.
The contest called for applicants to craft a 26-word sentence, each word starting with a different letter of the alphabet. It generated roughly 2,000 submissions.
Cathy said she took up the challenge on a whim and completed the task in under an hour. The result:
“Porcupine quills have nasty barbs, and dogs encountering these rodents may face x-rays, veterinary intervention, or jagged, gory wounds, so keep your zany canine under leash.”
A longtime fan of crossword puzzles and word games, Cathy said the delay in learning of her success didn’t diminish her response.
“I was quite literally screaming: ‘I can’t believe it!’ ” she said.
There were no prizes in the contest, other than national recognition, but the veteran writing instructor said it’s the challenge that attracted her.
“I’ve always been fascinated with words and wordplay,” she said.