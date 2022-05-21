WATERLOO — Here is some potentially good news for boaters: If the state Department of Environmental Conservation approves three permits, the marina at Seneca Lake State Park will receive major upgrades to its facilities.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation has applied for permits to rehabilitate and renovate the existing marina whose borders touch Seneca Lake and the Cayuga-Seneca Canal.
The proposed project includes 17 new docks, a new service pier, removing several piers and finger docks, replacing several other piers and finger docks, dredging an estimated 1,058 cubic yards from the marina water, refacing an existing breakwall, and performing other upland improvements. The dredged material will be reused in the upland area.
The DEC has determined that the project will not have a significant impact on the environment.
Comments on the project will be considered before a decision on the permits is made. Written comments must be submitted to Frances Knickmeyer at DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 E. Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, no later than June 2. Knickmeyer can be contacted at (585) 225-2466 or DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov.
Application documents and DEC draft permits, where applicable, are available for viewing during normal business hours at the DEC’s Region 8 office in Avon.