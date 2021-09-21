PHELPS — The Phelps-Clifton Springs Board of Education appointed Lindsay Marino to fill a seat left vacant after the resignation of Sheri Scherbyn.
Scherbyn, who was first elected in 2008, resigned her post July 15.
“We thank Sheri for her several years of outstanding service and dedication to our students, families, teachers and staff at Midlakes,” Board of Education president Jake Amidon said. “While we will miss Sheri’s input and experience on the board, we are excited to welcome Lindsay, who is a parent, active volunteer and member of the community, to continue our important work moving the district forward.”
Marino is a registered pediatric nurse and the assistant nurse manager of the Pediatric Emergency Department at the Golisano Children’s Hospital in Rochester. The Phelps resident is married with three children.
Marino, who ran for the board in May, took the oath of office during the August meeting. She will finish Scherbyn’s term, which expires next year.