GENEVA — Mario Fratto knows that gaining the Republican nomination in the sprawling 24th Congressional District will be a challenge, given one of the candidates, Chris Jacobs, is an incumbent currently serving the 27th.
But Fratto said Tuesday that he doesn’t want to look back years from now and regret that he didn’t try, given the recent congressional redistricting that has found his hometown of Geneva in a new district that runs from Niagara Falls to the Thousand Islands.
After announcing last December that he was considering a run for Congress — before the new districts were out — Fratto, 37, said he was overwhelmed by the response. He received calls, texts and emails from people supporting his potential candidacy, as well as well-wishers at Wegmans. He announced last week that he officially was running.
In January, he filed as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission, where federal office seekers are required to report fundraising on a regular basis.
What happened after that surprised him.
Fratto, a conservative who has a popular YouTube page where he talks about the issues of the day, was approached by senior members of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. They offered to assist him in his fledgling congressional campaign.
“They have a lot of information and connections,” Fratto said.
Fratto, a strong supporter of Trump, said that doesn’t mean the former president will be endorsing him anytime soon, but he would welcome such a gesture, given Trump’s continued popularity among a majority of Republicans.
He noted that Trump is interested in the upstate congressional district races, including the 23rd and 24th districts.
Trump has supported an effort to oust Congressman John Katko, the current representative in the 24th District, because of his vote to impeach him. Katko has since opted against seeking re-election.
Fratto said Trump also is unhappy with Rep. Tom Reed, R-23 of Corning, for standing with House Democrats to condemn the president following the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.
A Trump connection could certainly help with fundraising, said Fratto, an attorney who now runs the family business, Geneva Granite.
He knows he’s going to need a lot of it, especially with well-financed candidates such as Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican who has decided to run in the 24th District. Candidates do not need to live in the district they represent; they only need to be New York state residents.
“It comes down to money,” Fratto said. “Ninety percent of races are won by candidates with the most money. I’m a working class guy.”
Fratto said he’s in the process of making connections with state Republican leaders to garner support for his upstart candidacy. Such support is key, he explained, as the state Republican Committee will be endorsing candidates in each of the congressional districts. Endorsed candidates enjoy perks, including organizational assistance.
“I am a political outsider,” Fratto said. “I think I could help grow the party.”
Fratto is one of five that could be on the primary ballot in June. Besides Jacobs, the others are John Murtari of Lyons, Todd Aldinger, who lives near Buffalo, and Andrew McCarthy of Rome.
Fratto may be a conservative, but he believes he can appeal to Democrats as well, maybe not those on the left, but those who share concerns about the so-called cancel culture. He believes people should be able to exchange opinions without condemnation.
“There’s no need for screaming and shouting,” he said. “I want to have a battle of ideas.”
Fratto said his top issue is one that just about all Americans can agree upon: that the United States needs to cut its dependency on China for key products, including important medicines.
“We need to wean ourselves off China,” he said, noting it emboldens a nation the United States views as adversarial and leaves us vulnerable.
Fratto is married. He and his wife, Mariah, are expecting their first child.