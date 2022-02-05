GENEVA — With the Democratically controlled state Legislature’s approval of reconfigured legislative districts a done deal, a Geneva man is announcing his candidacy for new 24th House seat.
Mario Fratto officially entered the race Friday.
The 24th district currently includes portions of Onondaga and Oswego counties, along with all of Wayne and Cayuga counties. However, following legislative action in Albany Wednesday, it now includes part of what was the 23rd and other districts, running from the Thousand Islands to Niagara Falls.
Fratto criticized the new configuration.
“This new congressional district exists because of Democrat gerrymandering,” said Fratto, an attorney who operates Geneva Granite, a third-generation granite manufacturing and installation firm, “but that was enabled by a loss of population. This state and especially this district, stretching from western New York through the Finger Lakes and up to North Country, is dying under the policies of the woke, socialist left that epitomize the failing Biden administration. I refuse to sit by and let it happen.
“I lived in this district for years, my family lives in this district, and my family business is in this district. My family has been in this area for five generations, and it’s where my wife and I have chosen to raise the child that we are expecting in April, and, God willing, many more children.”
With echoes of former President Donald Trump, Fratto called for an “America first” agenda.
“Our veterans and senior citizens here at home must be taken care of before a single dollar is sent overseas,” Fratto continued. “Our brave men and women who serve in our police and fire departments are disrespected and taken for granted. Our farmers and small businesses are the backbone of this district, and they’re being crushed by inflation and regulations. I talk to truck drivers every day who are struggling with gas prices. Our borders are wide open, and our leaders refuse to stand up to China. We need a representative who understands the problems caused by the Biden administration on a personal level and that’s why I’m running.”
The new maps approved by the Legislature give Democrats an advantage in 22 of the state’s 26 congressional districts. Currently, Republicans hold eight of New York’s 27 seats in Congress. The 24th and 23rd are considered “safe” seats for GOP candidates.