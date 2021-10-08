ONTARIO — A Marion man faces a homicide charge following an investigation into a fatal crash last fall.
Timothy A. Mannix, 58, was charged Thursday by the Wayne County sheriff’s office with criminally negligent homicide and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
The charges stem from a multi-vehicle, chain-reaction crash last November on Route 104 in Ontario. Police said Mannix stopped in the passing lane for an unknown reason. Another driver, Kyle Kephart of Williamson, stopped behind Mannix and turned on his four-way flashing lights. However, Kephart’s vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Nicole Dipiazza, 35, of Marion.
Another driver, Laura Appleton of Caledonia, drove around the collision and stopped. Police said another driver, Robert Cottrell Jr. of Marion, tried to avoid the collision but hit Dipiazza’s vehicle as she was getting out.
Dipiazza was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two children, ages 9 and 4, were in the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of minor injuries.
Police said two other people were hurt in the crash, but Mannix’s vehicle was not hit and he was not injured. Police suspected he was impaired at the time, and he was taken to Strong to have his blood drawn.
Police said results of the blood test showed Mannix was under the influence of drugs.
Mannix was arraigned at the county jail and released on his own recognizance.