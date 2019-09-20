VICTOR — The chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors is the president-elect of the New York State Association of Counties.
Town Supervisor Jack Marren was elected to the position by NYSAC’s board of directors and association members. He will become the organization’s president in September 2020.
“I am honored that my peers elected me to serve in this leadership capacity, and I look forward to supporting county leaders from across the state in creating cost-effective local governments,” Marren said in a press release.
Marren has been Victor supervisor for the past 10 years, and chaired the county board since 2013.
Organized in 1925, NYSAC is the only statewide municipal association representing the interests of all of the state’s county leaders, including legislators, supervisors, county executives, administrators, commissioners, and other officials who deliver county services. NYSAC is a bipartisan organization with a mission to inform, educate, advocate for, and serve member counties, and the thousands of elected and appointed county officials who serve the public.
“Chairman Marren is a thoughtful and effective county leader committed to innovating and modernizing county government operations in Ontario County and across the state, and he has been a valuable member of our executive board,” said Sullivan County Legislator Scott Samuelson, the current NYSAC president.
NYSAC represents counties before federal and state officials, and works to inform county officials through conferences, workshops, research reports, and a range of publications. The association also advocates against costly unfunded state mandates that tend to drive up local taxes.
“We are honored to have Chairman Jack Marren in this leadership role,” said Stephen Acquario, NYSAC’s executive director. “His guidance and perspective are valuable assets to the association as we continue to address the critical issues facing counties and property taxpayers across the state.”