CANANDAIGUA — Jack Marren was reappointed chairman of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors at the board’s meeting Thursday.
“The bar was lowered so much this past year, we have no reason to doubt that 2021 will be a much better year,” said Marren, Victor town supervisor. “We certainly have our work cut out for us as we enter this year.”
Marren, who enters his ninth year as board chairman, said continuation of COVID-19 testing will be a focus as well as promoting prevention efforts. He added that county government will work on vaccine distribution and educate the public on the need for a vaccine.
Marren said another focus will be the county’s tourism industry and working with the business community on recovering from the pandemic.
“I have no doubt that we have the infrastructure within our government to provide these services. Our county employees are committed to the public, as is each and every member of the board,” he said. “As we enter this year with a better understanding as to the challenges we will face, I cannot think of a better team to take on these challenges than this board and our county employees.”
Marren appointed Canadice Supervisor Kris Singer as board vice chair for 2021. Bristol Supervisor Bob Green had served in that role for most of the last 10 years.
Singer, in her 21st year of service with the county, plans to retire from public service after this year.
“I cannot think of a better way to recognize and thank Kris for her many years of service to this county, as both an elected official and volunteer in her community,” Marren said. “Supervisor Green was always willing to attend a meeting with me or on my behalf. He was not shy when it came to bringing issues to my attention that others found awkward.”
Marren added that he wants to address succession planning for the time when he and Green are no longer on the board. Every supervisor seat but Marren’s will be up for election this fall.
“We’ve seen changes at both the federal and state level,” he said. “Could the local level be next?”