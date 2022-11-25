CANANDAIGUA — The leader of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors for the last decade will not be doing so next year.
At the Nov. 17 board meeting, Chairman Jack Marren announced he will not seek reelection to the position. He will remain on the board as Victor town supervisor.
“I’ve had 10 wonderful years in this position and have really enjoyed it,” Marren told fellow supervisors. “I certainly look forward to serving the new chairperson and supporting him or her in any way I can. I thank you for your support over the years.”
Marren began his decade-long run as board chair in January 2013, succeeding then-Farmington Supervisor Ted Fafinski.
He cited health issues as a reason for not continuing as chairman, as well as “a lot of personnel matters and tough decisions” over the last several years.
The new chairperson will be chosen at the board’s Jan. 5 organizational meeting.
In other board matters:
• RETIREMENT — Marren announced that Charlie Evangelista of Geneva, Democratic commissioner for the county Board of Elections, will not seek reappointment next year.
Evangelista, who served on the county board for more than 20 years, left the board in 2017 when he was appointed elections commissioner.
“I have worked for Ontario County as a legislator and as elections commissioner and it has been a pleasure,” Evangelista wrote in an email to the Times.
In an announcement to county officials, Evangelista said the county Board of Elections implemented dozens of voting mandates by the state during what he called a challenging time for all elections offices when it came to voter access.
Evangelista said he contacted John Hurley, chairman of the county Democratic Committee, about nominating his possible replacement.
“It has been a pleasure to serve the voters of this great county,” he said.
• RECOGNITION — The board approved a resolution of appreciation for Phelps resident Glen Wilkes, who is leaving the county Planning Board after 39 years.
Phelps Supervisor Norm Teed noted that Wilkes also has been a longtime member of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals. He will continue on that board as an alternate.
“It’s not often you see someone volunteer for 39 years,” Teed said. “I have known Glen from the time I moved to Phelps. He comes from a solid farming family and has been a big asset to our zoning board for a long time. He is very unselfish with his time and has shown true dedication to our community.”
“It’s been a great pleasure to be on the Planning Board for 39 years,” Wilkes said.