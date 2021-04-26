WATERLOO — Earl Martin and Deer Haven Park have withdrawn an Article 78 lawsuit against Seneca County over its decommissioning of the wastewater treatment plant on the former Hillside Children’s Center campus in Varick.
A settlement agreement was approved by the county Board of Supervisors April 13 by a 13-1 vote. Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, was the lone opposing vote.
Martin bought the former Hillside campus from the county Industrial Development Agency in October 2020 for $65,000. The campus formerly was barracks and other services for officers stationed at the Seneca Army Depot. The 162-acre campus is at the north end of the former 10,000-acre depot, which closed in 2000.
When the depot closed, the land was given to the IDA for redevelopment. The agency leased the 162 acres to Kids Peace and then Hillside Children’s Center, both residential treatment centers for troubled youth.
Hillside left at the end of 2019, and the IDA put it up for sale.
The county board voted Dec. 8, 2020 to segment or separate county Sewer District No. 2, which served Hillside, to remove the campus from the district and to begin the process of decommissioning the wastewater treatment plan on the campus.
The county also increased the number of Equivalent Dwelling Units (EDUs) for the campus, the basis of billing, from one to 54.5 and increased the monthly charge to Martin from $30 to $454 per EDU, a 1,500% increase.
In February, Martin sued the county over those actions, claiming they were arbitrary, capricious and in violation of the county’s sewer use law.
The settlement withdraws that lawsuit. Martin has installed a septic system to serve Building 702 and agreed that no effluent from that building will enter Sewer District No. 2. Pending final approval of another septic system plan, Martin also has agreed to end any use of connected lines in Building 710.
Additional plans are under review by the county Health Department for additional septic systems within the campus.
“At this time, the property is no longer a user of Sewer District No. 2,” County Manager Mitch Rowe said.
Firstlight Technologies also is served by Sewer District No. 2 on the former depot. Rowe said county officials are working with Firstlight to have its buildings removed from the district and anticipates that will be completed soon.
“The district will then proceed with decommissioning of the Hillside plant in accordance with state DEC approval,” Rowe said. “The district and Mr. Martin have agreed to work cooperatively in identifying and terminating other connections within the property and in the decommissioning of the plant.”
Martin plans to use the Hillside campus for offices for his iron works businesses, possible housing for workers and employees, plus an extension of Deer Haven Park.