WATERLOO — The owner of the former Hillside Children’s Center property in Varick has initiated an Article 78 proceeding against Seneca County over its decision to segment county Sewer District No. 2.
The 162-acre Hillside property, which is at the north end of the former Seneca Army Depot, is within county Sewer District 2. It’s owned by Earl Martin and his Deer Haven Park LLC.
On Dec. 8, the Board of Supervisors agreed to decommission the wastewater treatment plant that served Hillside and First Light Technologies; hike the number of equivalent dwelling units charged to Martin from one to 54.5; and increase the sewer rate charged per EDU from $30 to $454.
Martin’s lawsuit, which was filed by David Cook of Rochester-based Phillips Lytle LLP, claims the board’s actions were “arbitrary and capricious” and would lead to a 1,500% annual increase in sewer fees for Deer Haven Park. Martin was expecting to pay roughly $6,300 in sewer fees when he bought the property from the county Industrial Development Agency in October 2020.
Among the points Cook argues:
• The segmentation of the sewer district should not be implemented.
• The change in EDUs charged to the Hillside property violates the county’s sewer use law.
• The county should be prevented from enforcing the change in EDUs and required to measure them based on Appendix 2 of the local sewer use law.
• The county should be prevented from imposing the new, higher sewer fees.
The petition notes that Martin’s purchase of the property, by way of a bid process, was opposed by board members and others, and the county began the segmentation process Oct. 13.
Martin claims the segmentation, EDU change and sewer fee increase are “not rationally related to legitimate government interest.”