VARICK — The Board of Directors of the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency has approved the temporary lease of the former Hillside Children’s Center campus to buyer Earl Martin.
The board approved the sale of the 172-acre campus on the former Seneca Army Depot on Route 96A to Martin Aug. 7 for $65,000. Martin is president and CEO of Seneca Dairy Systems and owner of 3,000 acres of former depot property in Romulus, also bought from the IDA.
The lease terms call for Martin to pay the $65,000 purchase price as an up-front lease payment. He also will cover all utility and maintenance costs on the property’s eight buildings until the sale is completed with an official deed transfer.
Martin made a similar lease arrangement when he bought the 3,000 acres, which includes the area where Seneca White Deer had operated tours of the white deer herd and other wildlife viewing.
Martin will use the former Army barracks and officer’s housing for housing new and temporary workers for his businesses. He also plans to expand adjoining Deer Haven Park and continuing to offer tours. He plans to build a new galvanized steel gate and fencing manufacturing plant on the former depot property, plus continue his existing business on Hoster Road in Fayette.