LYONS — Wayne County officials announced Wednesday that 50,000 KN95 masks have been delivered to county towns for distribution.
The masks were received by Wayne County Emergency Management Director George Bastedo from the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
They were distributed by county officials and sheriff’s deputies to all 15 town halls, with allocations based on population.
Officials said each town supervisor will develop plans for distribution of the masks to residents.
Questions regarding how to obtain masks should be directed to each resident’s local town hall.
Wayne also is anticipating the delivery of Covid-19 home test kits from the state. The county said it received approximately 3,400 kits last week, which were designated for school districts.
The county requested 100,000 kits, but as of Wednesday, there was no confirmation on the number of kits to be delivered to Wayne County and when.
Residents eager to purchase test kits are urged to contact their local pharmacies and inquire regarding availability. Tests might also be purchased through online platforms, such as Amazon, the county said.
Wayne County Public Health is advising that although home tests are one means of combating the spread of Covid virus, they are only a “snapshot in time,” meaning you could show a negative test result and a few hours later be positive with the virus.
“The best defense against the virus is vaccination, the wearing of well-fitted face masks and social distancing,” the county said.