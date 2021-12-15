GENEVA — Pete Mitchell is no anti-vaxxer or anti-masker. He’s the owner of a number of restaurants in the Finger Lakes region, including the Parker’s Grille and Tap House chain, and he doesn’t want his staff to be in the mask-compliance business.
That’s what he thinks is happening with local businesses, in particular the restaurant and beverage industry, where the mask requirement, which took effect Monday, may be the most problematic.
Some of the counties where he operates restaurants are stating they won’t enforce Gov. Kathy Hochul’s order, which requires either all workers and customers to be fully vaccinated, or for all patrons and employees to be masked. Mitchell said if there is no local enforcement, the mandate has few teeth. Businesses aren’t going to be aggressive about enforcing the mandate, and customers weary of donning masks — from the fully vaccinated to those who have not received them — are going to resist, he argues.
Some businesses could lose customers if they go hard on the masking requirement, Mitchell predicts.
“They’re just going to go someplace else where (businesses) are not going to stick to their guns,” he said.
With most counties in the region indicating they don’t have the resources or organizational framework to enforce the masking mandate — Ontario, Wayne and Yates are among them — businesses such as his are “stuck between a rock and hard place,” Mitchell said.
“If the county is not going to enforce, should we? I’m not a cop,” Mitchell said. “I think the counties are looking at this as an untenable act.”
The Yates County Legislature passed a resolution Monday opposing Hochul’s mandate, while Ontario County issued a press release the same day explaining it would not be enforcing the edict.
“Ontario County continues to urge all eligible residents to get vaccinated, get boosted and mask up when in public settings,” County Administrator Chris DeBolt said. “The county also lacks the staff necessary to enforce a mandate of this kind across the county.”
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said Tuesday that county also is not in a position to enforce the mandate, but that he supports voluntary compliance because it’s the right thing to do.
“Wayne County doesn’t have an enforcement mechanism,” House said. “It doesn’t mean there couldn’t be some type of enforcement.”
He said that “enforcement” could mean explaining to businesses the importance of following the mandates, but that it’s possible state agencies such as the Health Department or the Liquor Authority could get involved.
“The state has long arms,” House said.
However, Mitchell doesn’t believe the state agencies, which can make life miserable for a restaurant or bar, are going to serve as an enforcement arm.
The Finger Lakes Times asked the state Health Department whether it may enforce the mandate in lieu of local action. Jill Montag, the agency’s director of communications, did not reply to that question Tuesday, but instead provided statements Hochul made on local enforcement during Tuesday’s Covid-19 briefing.
Hochul said the action is needed because of rising Covid infections — up 58% since Thanksgiving — and the reluctance of too many to get shots.
“If people got vaccinated, got boosted, did the right thing, we would not be having these conversations,” she said. “In fact, if 100% of New Yorkers had done this, I’m not even sure I’d be having to give Covid updates, because this would be in the rear view mirror.”
Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante owner Dick Austin is not expecting trouble enforcing the mandate.
“Wear it or dine somewhere else,” Austin said. “We ask them politely. Haven’t had an issue.”
On the restaurant’s Facebook page, Bella’s expanded a bit on why patrons should comply.
“We all do things we don’t like to do — stop at stop signs, abide by speeding limits, pay ATM fees, courtesy flush, bring paper towels up from basement, pay taxes, clean the cat box, and speak to family we don’t like on holidays. This is just another thing to add to that list.”