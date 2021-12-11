NEW YORK — Here we go again.
After mask mandates were lifted in June amid dropping Covid-19 infection numbers that health authorities attributed to vaccines, they’re back, but in a more nuanced way.
In the midst of a winter surge in Covid-19 infections, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The new mandate applies to patrons and staff, and it will be in effect starting Monday.
Hochul said it will continue until at least Jan. 15, after which the state will reevaluate.
The governor said she made the decision based on the rising number of cases and hospitalizations, which have been pronounced in parts of upstate New York, including the Finger Lakes Region. Upstate New York has accounted for nearly three-fourths of confirmed Covid-19 deaths in hospitals since August. Thirty-two upstate hospitals had to suspend nonessential elective surgeries because of capacity issues.
The state recorded more than 68,000 positive tests for the virus in the seven-day period that ended Wednesday. That’s the most in any seven-day stretch since the start of February.
“We are heading upward in a direction that I no longer find sustainable,” Hochul said.
She said violators could face civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000. Local health departments will be in charge of enforcing the requirements.
Ontario County Health Director Mary Beer said it’s a necessary measure.
“I am hopeful that our residents will comply and that it will help to bring down the current surge we are experiencing so our families can enjoy a healthy holiday,” Beer said.
Scott King, the interim director of Seneca County Public Health, said masking and vaccinations are important, but he worries about the ability of his small department to enforce the order.
“We encourage our residents to stay home when they are feeling ill, to seek medical care if they are exhibiting symptoms, and we also encourage masking in public places,” King said. “The best protection against severe illness caused by Covid-19 is to ensure that anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccines gets fully vaccinated, including boosters. At this time, our office is squarely focused on providing vaccine and testing clinics for our residents, and so our ability to enforce this mandate may be limited.”
Health directors in Wayne and Yates counties did not respond to requests for comment as of Friday afternoon.
Although supported by many, mask mandates also have become a hot-button political issue. Republican elected officials reacting to Hochul’s announcement called it an unnecessary burden on businesses.
Some businesses already are reacting to the news: Wegmans and Tops announced Friday they are requiring masking for all customers and employees.
For restaurants, the mask mandate could be problematic. It says employees and patrons must have masks on at all times if they implement a mask requirement but do not require proof of vaccination.
New York City already requires vaccinations for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment and gyms. As it stands, the city’s Covid-19 infection rate is far below that of upstate regions.
Dick Austin, one of the owners of Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante on Seneca Street in Geneva, said they will comply with the order. He, like others in the industry, is hoping for greater clarity from the state on the governor’s orders.
“As with all the various rules/regulations and mandates we have continuously dealt with since the beginning of the pandemic, we will adhere to whatever we are required to do,” Austin said. “We will also stick to our mission of providing top-notch food and service, as well as support our community to the best of our absolute ability.”
Reactions by readers on the Finger Lakes Times Facebook page were mixed as well, with a majority expressing opposition to the mask mandate and vaccine mandates.
Some of the comments:
• Laurie Parry: “Better safe than dead for Christmas. Care about others and stay safe.”
• Katie Marker: “Unmasked, unvaxxed, unafraid! I will never get the shot or wear a mask!”
• Daryl Leisenring: “New York was recently cited as being the state in America with the least freedoms. This is just one more example of that designation!”
• Vicki Willoughby: “The right thing to do.”
• Nancy McDermott: “Is there evidence that this makes a difference? I worry that the people making decisions are neurotic.”
• Rachel Dickinson Cody: “Wonder what kind of deal was struck behind closed doors. Just yesterday the AG withdrew her name from running for governor. The AG took down Cuomo. This is not about a health crisis and we are being played.”
New York joins several states with similar indoor mask mandates, including Washington, Oregon, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, and Hawaii.