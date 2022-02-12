Seneca and Wayne counties have joined Ontario in dropping indoor masking requirements, with Yates expected to do so Monday.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House announced the change to county staff Wednesday following Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lifting of the statewide indoor business mask-or-vaccine requirement. Local governments and businesses were given the option of continuing to enforce the masking mandate.
“In response to Gov. Hochuls’s announcement, Chairman (Ken) Miller has opted to remove the masking mandate in most county buildings for both employees and visitors,” House said.
He noted that under the Hochul’s directive, employees and visitors at the county nursing home, jail and Health Services Building are still required to be masked and that nursing home employees are still mandated to be vaccinated.
“The county will continue to provide masks upon request,” House said. “Please exercise good judgment in the event that you have been exposed or experiencing symptoms. This includes wearing a mask, staying home, or seeking medical attention.”
Seneca County Manager Mitch Rowe said Friday that the Board of Supervisors lifted the mask mandate in county facilities, effective Thursday.
“The board has also not taken any action to mandate masking for businesses at the county level,” he said. “Seneca County respects the right of individuals who choose to continue masking and remains optimistic that the current trend of reduced positive Covid-19 cases continues.”
In Yates County, Administrator Nonie Flynn said the mask mandate for county facilities was done by resolution by the Legislature.
“The Legislature chose to set the policy, therefore, the Legislature has to be the one to make the determination to rescind it,” she said Friday. “We have our Legislature meeting on Monday, and I’m sure this will be one of the topics. I am 99.9% sure that the governing body will no longer require masks be worn.”
At Geneva City Hall, the masking policy ended Thursday as well, said Acting City Manager Jennifer Slywka.
The directive reads: “The city of Geneva will be following the state’s change in policy and lifting the mask requirement for everyone in all city facilities; consistent with Ontario County. Employees and members of the public are welcome to wear masks and are encouraged to do so if they are at increased risk of covid, but mask mandate removed. Please note that other facilities you enter may have different requirements.”