New York Education Commissioner Betty Rosa expressed displeasure when the state Department of Health announced earlier this month that it would not be issuing school reopening guidance amid a COVID-19 pandemic that has greatly worsened with the highly contagious Delta variant.
Instead, the agency’s director, Howard Zucker, punted the matter to school districts and health departments.
The Education Department subsequently stepped in, providing school opening advice based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control’s Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools and American Academy of Pediatrics’ COVID-19 Guidance for Safe Schools.
As expected, indoor masking is at the forefront of prevention measures, given the high rates of infection that hit the nation and region.
The Education Department states in its introduction to the guidance that the goal is “to keep students and staff healthy and safe, be responsive to student needs, and maximize in-person teaching and learning.”
It notes that the CDC recommends a “layered approach to mitigation strategies in schools, based on levels of community transmission, such as wearing masks, COVID-19 screening testing, cohorting (smaller groups that stay together throughout the school day), improved ventilation, handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes, staying home when sick with symptoms of infectious illness including COVID-19, and regular cleaning to help reduce transmission risk.”
If transmission levels continue to rise, schools should be prepared to take steps such as increasing physical distancing to minimize transmission and being ready to pivot to remote instruction.
To a large extent, the region’s school districts are adopting the Education Department’s guidelines. Some have posted their school reopening plans, while others are in the final stages of formalizing them.
At Geneva, the Board of Education reviewed its draft opening plan at a work session Thursday but has yet to adopt it.
“We are finalizing our plan now and hope to publish it next week,” said district spokeswoman Heather Swanson on Thursday. “We will be requiring indoor masking for all staff and students in all buildings.”
At Waterloo, Superintendent Terri Bavis pointed to the district’s recently adopted reopening policy, which mostly mirrors state guidance.
The district notes that it had zero COVID-19 transmissions in the 2020-21 school year, and that its plan “was created to maximize opportunity for in-person learning, reduce the risk of school closure and stop the spread of COVID-19.” The plan “emphasizes implementing layered prevention strategies to protect people who are not fully vaccinated, including students, teachers, staff, and other members of their households.”
Masking is required indoors, except for meals, and mask breaks will be taken outside, the district notes. During inclement weather, mask breaks will be allowed inside, with students socially distanced at 6 feet.
If the CDC determines a low transmission level for a consistent period of time, masks will be encouraged but not required, so long as physical distance is ensured, the Waterloo policy says. Masking won’t be required outdoors, but is recommended for unvaccinated people.
All must be masked on buses, and the district encourages parents to drive or walk students to school to reduce density on buses.
Remote instruction could happen, following a determination of the Seneca County Health Department based on the local infection rate, the district notes.
At Seneca Falls, a similar plan is in place, said Jeramy Clingerman, the district’s superintendent.
“Masking is required at all times indoors, with the exception of periodic mask breaks and during snacks or meals,” he said. “This is the expectation for the start of the 2021-22 school year.”
At Marcus Whitman, masking requirements are similar, said Superintendent Chris Brown.
“Our masking policy will be masking optional while outdoors,” he said. “While indoors, mandatory masking when students and adults are between zero and three feet of distance. They can have mask breaks if they are at this distance for long periods of time, being that distance at that time will not be a common occurrence. Beyond three feet, masking is strongly encouraged, but not required. These practices will apply to everything that a student does while at school.”
At Midlakes, Superintendent Matt Sickles said they are finalizing their opening plan and that the Board of Education will likely consider adopting it at a meeting today. The plan is expected to be posted on the district’s website before the meeting, he said.
At South Seneca, the district has adopted a plan with five options — from no restrictions to remote learning.
As it stands, indoor masking will be the rule at South Seneca as students head back to school, said Stephen Parker Zielinski.
Masking is based on the level of infection in the area, he said, and as it stands, indoor masking is how the district will start the school year.
“Since it’s based on transmission status, we have to monitor that status as we get closer to opening,” he said Friday. “If school started today, the CDC has Seneca County classified in substantial transmission status, so we would be fully masked indoors with the exception of eating in the cafeterias. We plan to provide as many mask break opportunities as possible outdoors while we maintain good distancing practice. Nothing we see in the trend data gives us cause to think transmission status might be low by Sept. 7 when school begins, so that is what we are preparing for and communicating to the community. As always, we remain well connected to Seneca County Public Health as they are the primary authority in guiding these decisions.”
At Newark, the opening plan has not been finalized, said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer, but mandatory masking is how the school year will start.
“Our opening guidance is still in draft form and will not be released until next week,” she said Thursday. “We are proposing universal masking with mask breaks for all students and staff regardless of vaccination status.”
Palmyra-Macedon’s plan is similar to the other districts who have adopted opening plans.
The district said it is looking to “maximize protection from the delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others.”
That includes masking indoors unless Wayne County Public Health determines that the level of community transmission is low, as designated by the CDC.
Face covering breaks are outlined as well in the plan, said district spokesperson Chris Tanea.