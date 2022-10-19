TYRE — This Saturday’s sold-out Masquerade 2022 at del Lago Resort & Casino will help Seneca Housing Inc. provide additional housing units for veterans and their families.
The event is scheduled for 5-10 p.m. in The Vine showroom.
The Diana Jacobs Band will play from 6-10 p.m. There will be a two-hour open bar, sponsored by Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and grazing food stations throughout the evening. A silent auction is planned too.
“And there will be all sorts of opportunities to donate to our cause,” said Melissa Nesbit, director of Seneca Housing. “This year’s sold-out event will be the biggest we have had so far, with more than 300 people in attendance. We have a lot of surprises planned and can’t wait to see everyone in their fabulous fashions.”
Proceeds from the event will go for converting space at Seneca Housing’s building at 11 Auburn Road in Seneca Falls into housing for veterans and their families.
“Specifically, we are building housing for veterans right in our building,” Nesbit said. “We plan to move on to building units in other Seneca County locations.
“Currently, there is a large, three-bedroom upper unit that is filled with a veteran, his wife and their sons. The next phase is two ground-floor units that will be completely handicapped-accessible. We will begin in late fall or early winter, and we hope to have those completed and occupied by summer of 2023.”
Find more information on Masquerade 2022 at https://senecahousinginc.org/masquerade.