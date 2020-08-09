JERUSALEM — Yates County first responders were working a scene Sunday evening that Sheriff Ron Spike described as a “mass casualty” incident between a Mennonite horse and buddy and a motor vehicle.
Deputies responded to a Yates County 911 call at 5:18 p.m. call reporting a collision near 3530 East Sherman Hollow Road. Deputies and first responders from the Branchport-Keuka Park Fire Department discovered multiple people near the scene with serious injuries.
Spike reported that the preliminary investigation showed that Justin Niver, 24, of Comstock Road, Penn Yan, was westbound on East Sherman Hollow Road about four miles West of Penn Yan. At the crest of a hill, he approached a slow moving open surrey type of horse drawn buggy traveling in same direction. It was operated by Mathew Sensenig, 33, of Italy-Friend Road, Penn Yan. As Niver started to pass, he had to avoid an eastbound vehicle and ended up colliding with the buggy causing it to leave the roadway and smash apart, ejecting all seven members of the Sensenig family into the ditch and field.
Four helicopters were called to the scene. Guthrie transported one; Lifenet another; and Mercy Flight made two separate transports.
Spike reported that Sensenig and his wife had head injuries, their 7-year-old son had multiple internal injuries and was in critical condition and a 7-month-old baby had internal injuries. The Penn Yan Volunteer Ambulance transported three other young boys with various injuries. All the injured were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The horse also was seriously injured and a veterinarian from Eastview Vet Clinic euthanized the animal at the scene.
Niver was not injured.
The investigation continues and deputies impounded Niver’s 2008 Malibu and the county Accident Investigation Reconstruction Unit is at the scene.