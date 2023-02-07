GENEVA — Massa Construction has dropped its appeal of two decisions by a state Supreme Court justice related to a libel and defamation lawsuit filed against former Geneva Believer blogger Jim Meaney.
In a lawsuit filed nearly three years ago, the Geneva-based company alleged that a series of posts by Meaney had tarnished its reputation.
Judge Brian Dennis dismissed the case in May 2021 under a New York law intended to prevent people from using legal actions to intimidate those exercising their First Amendment rights.
Meaney, who ceased publishing the Geneva Believer blog in January 2022, took aim against Massa through a number of posts over the years, including one reporting that the city of Geneva could not produce bid records for seven of nine projects Massa won. Those projects totaled about $4 million, including the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
Massa claimed Meaney had made statements that were untrue, that the company did not employ unsavory methods to win jobs; instead, it was because they had the lowest responsible bids.
However, state Supreme Court Justice Brian Dennis ruled that Meaney’s reporting was “substantially true,” which Massa disputed.
In November 2021, Massa’s attorneys appealed two decisions by Dennis: the Massa lawsuit itself and the awarding of over $46,000 in legal fees to Meaney. The appeals were filed with the state Supreme Court’s Fourth Department Appellate Division in Rochester.
Meaney was represented in the matter by the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic and the Albany-based law firm of Greenburg Traurig.
Massa attorney Mark Whitford of Barclay Damon LLP of Rochester said Monday he had no comment on the withdrawal of the appeal, which was signed by attorneys in January.
“The appeals were dismissed upon the consent of both parties following a voluntary resolution of the lawsuit by all interested parties,” Whitford said. “No further comment concerning the litigation is permitted.”
Meaney said he had no comment on the case Monday. He referred to a press release issued by the First Amendment Clinic. In the news release, the organization said the matter was settled prior to oral arguments that were set to take place before the Appellate Court last September.
The First Amendment Clinic said that “neither Meaney nor the Geneva Believer made any payment to Massa as part of the settlement. Meaney and his legal team maintain that — as Supreme Court, Ontario County, found — Meaney’s coverage of Massa contained no false statements of fact, alleged or implied. Remaining details of the agreement are confidential.”
In the release, Meaney said he was “deeply thankful that this case has reached a resolution. If it weren’t for the countless hours of tireless, pro bono work by the clinic’s exceptional team of students and attorneys, and by Greenberg Traurig, my case would have had a very different outcome. Citizen journalists like me who lack the resources to mount a free speech legal defense against deep-pocketed entities are extremely fortunate to have the Cornell First Amendment Clinic ready to help.”
Christina Neitzey of the Cornell First Amendment Clinic said she is pleased with the withdrawal of the appeal.
“Citizen journalists like Jim Meaney are exactly who anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation) laws are intended to protect,” she said. “We are relieved that, through this settlement agreement, Jim can stand by his reporting and put this matter behind him.”
An attorney representing Massa in 2021 said the company’s only goal in filing a lawsuit against Meaney was to protect its reputation.
The lawsuit came after Massa’s attorneys sent Meaney a cease-and-desist order in January 2020, demanding that a number of posts related to Massa be taken down from his Geneva Believer site.
Meaney said in 2021 that he contacted the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic after receiving the letter, but before the clinic could respond, Massa filed a defamation complaint against him in state Supreme Court.