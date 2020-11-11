GENEVA — Nick Massa once attended DeSales High School. Now, his company owns the 90 Pulteney St. property, and Massa Construction has unveiled plans to convert most of the building into 15 apartments.
The Ontario County Planning Board will review those plans Thursday night. Then, the city Planning Board will conduct a site plan and architectural review at its Zoom meeting Monday at 7 p.m. If those two bodies sign off, work can begin.
Jeffrey Ashline, the project architect who works for Mossien Associates Architects of Rochester, said the plan calls for seven apartments on the first floor and eight on the second floor.
“The bones of the building will be kept intact,” Ashline said. “It will remain a two-story structure with no additions.”
The interior will be renovated into self-contained one and two-bedroom apartments, Ashline continued, ranging in size from 932 to 1,632 square feet. Laundry and kitchen facilities will be in the apartments, and storage space will be created in the basement.
Ashline said there will be a new entrance installed on the north side of the building, facing High Street. The current front entrance on Pulteney Street will be retained, and there will be another entrance and exit on the south side, where a parking lot will be renovated.
An elevator will be installed on the north side.
For now, the building will be called DeSales Apartments and will not be limited to senior citizens.
“The exterior will be completely new, with facade, new windows, now lighting, a new roof, architectural features, with landscaping,” Ashline said. “The gym is not part of this project and will be closed off from the rest of the building.”
Since the school closed in 2012, the gym has been used by St. Francis-St. Stephen School students.
DeSales operated for 100 years before its closure. Massa bought it from Our Lady of Peace Parish in October 2018 for $380,000.
Two other items on the city Planning Board agenda of note are:
• A re-subdivision of 2 and 14 N. Exchange St., and 5, 7, 11 and 15 E. North St., into a single lot. The change was proposed by the city Industrial Development Agency so it can be marketed to a developer.
• An architectural review for an addition to a house at 53 Norwood Ave. being proposed by the owner, The Lochland School.
All applications can be reviewed on the third-floor engineering office of City Hall at 47 Castle St., or on the city website www.cityofgenevany.com. Comments will be accepted prior to the meeting by mail, if they’re dropped off at City Hall, or if they’re emailed to nlb@geneva.ny.us. To comment at the hearing, send an e-mail to leb@geneva.ny.us to reserve a 3-minute block of time.