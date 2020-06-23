HOPEWELL — Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said his department played a role in one of the Rochester area’s biggest drug busts, resulting in the arrest of about 25 people.
The arrests were announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York. Most of the defendants were living or allegedly operating in the Rochester area or other parts of Western New York, including Ontario County.
Henderson said the investigation took about a year and a half. Other agencies involved in a task force were the Rochester Police Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, state police, Greece PD, Irondequoit PD, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Authorities seized more than 400 grams of fentanyl, five kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of heroin, and more than $1 million in cash. Henderson said a member of the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office was assigned to the task force, which put in countless hours.
“Many of these drugs were destined for areas in our county,” Henderson said in a press release, noting he could not name members of the task force due to the nature of the work. “These arrests demonstrate that the sheriff’s office will pursue those who wish to sell drugs in Ontario County.”