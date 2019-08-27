WATERLOO — The Florida firm that wants to build a 400 to 500-acre solar panel project in the town will use a state review process to obtain its permit, not a local process through the town of Waterloo.
David Boxold, project manager for development for Nextera Energy Resource of Juno Beach, Fla. told the Town Board Monday that the 80 megawatt project would be submitted to the Article 10 process of the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment.
“We will submit the application to the siting board in 2020 and if all goes well, we’ll begin construction in 2020,’’ Boxold told the board.
He said the company has agreements to lease some 1,000 acres of land in the Pre-Emption, Packwood, Serven and Border City Road area — all of it open farmland. But he said between 400 and 500 acres would actually see solar panels installed.
“We want to be good neighbors and answer your questions. We want you to bring concerns to our attention and (are) replanning open information sessions on the project at the Serven Fire House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. on September 25,’’ Boxold said.
He said Nextera is the largest developer of solar and wind energy in the world and has projects all over the county.
Michelle Piasecki, an attorney with the Harris Beach law firm, told the board the size of the project dictates that the company use the Article 10 siting process. She said that process calls for extensive environmental review and considerable public involvement.
“The company prepared a public scoping statement, which the town will review. We will pay half the cost of that review and the town and county can each recommend one person to join the four existing sitting board members. The actual appointment of those two people will be made by the Speaker of the Assembly and the President of the State Senate.
In response to a question, Boxtold said the project would employ about 150 people to construct the solar farm, but only one or two after it is built and operational. “Those construction workers will help local businesses and there will be considerable property tax revenue to local governments,” Boxold said. He also said the eight land owners will receive lease revenue to supplement their incomes.
Boxold said the life expectancy for the project is 30 years, but could go longer or be decommissioned. He said the company is required to post a bond to pay for the decommissioning and said it will not be abandoned.
In other action, the board voted 4-0 to appoint Bob Lotz to fill the board seat vacated Aug. 12 by Democrat Bob Rodger, who resigned for health reasons. Lotz is one of two Republican candidates for two board seats in the fall election.
He’s worked at the village of Waterloo wastewater treatment plant for some 25 years. Many thought the Rodger seat would be left vacant until the election.
Supervisor Don Trout, a Republican, proposed appointing Lotz citing his experience with sewers and wastewater issues that would benefit the town. “He’s uniquely qualified on sewer issues, with infiltration of our town sewers a big issue,’’ Trout said. “It makes sense,’’ said board member Mike Pfeiffer, a Republican seeking re-election.
With little other discussion, the appointment was approved 4-0, with Democrat Tyrone Thomas joining the three Republicans in voting for the appointment.
A group of about six Packwood Road residents voiced concerns about the Four-Town Water Improvement project that put in new water lines on Packwood Road.
Joe Wukitsch said the project has issues with installation of the lines, excavation of the roadway, what they feel was a poor job of property restoration, truck traffic, speeding and lack of communication with residents on billing and other issues.
“We already pay a good amount in taxes and now we’re saddled with debt service for work that was not done very well,’’ Wukitsch said.
Henry LeGuyder agreed and added a complaint of concern about the quality of the water he is receiving.
“I thought it would be an upgrade from my well water, but that hasn’t happened yet and its costing me more,’’ he said.
After the meeting, Trout and other board members discussed concerns with the residents.
The board also voted 4-0 to extend a moratorium on mining in the town until February 2020.