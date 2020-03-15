ROMULUS — The world’s largest generator of renewable energy is hoping to build what would be one of the state’s largest solar energy projects on about 2,000 acres of leased land in the former Seneca Army Depot.
NextEra Energy Resources, based in Juno Beach, Fla. — currently looking to build an 80-megawatt facility on roughly 400 acres in Waterloo under its subsidiary, Trelina — is now proposing a 450-megawatt project on 2,000 acres in the former depot.
The project follows a similar large-scale solar project proposed in Wayne County, where EDF Renewables wants to build a 350-watt solar generation facility on 2,000 acres in the towns of Rose and Galen.
In a call with the Finger Lakes Times last week, Bryan Garner, director of communications at NextEra Energy Resources, and David Boxold, project manager for solar development, said the Declaration Energy Center project as it’s called would have the capability of powering about 85,000 homes.
“We are starting the formal permitting process that’s going to kick off Monday,” Boxhold said.
The state’s Article 10 application process used for large-scale solar projects such as Declaration Energy “can last up to two years,” Garner added.
The company expects more than 200 jobs will be created during construction and the project will bring in significant tax revenue for taxing entities over the course of the facility’s 30-year life expectancy.
“We think it’s got great potential for the county,” said Boxold. “It’s going to create good jobs, millions of dollars in tax revenue and makes the depot property more valuable.”
Besides power generation, NextEra also plans on adding energy storage to the proposed operation.
“It allows you to store energy when the sun’s not shining,” Garner said.
The 2,000 acres to be used for the solar panels would be in the northern and southern sections of the former depot on brownfield property, which is land that has some form of contamination. The depot itself has about 10,000 acres.
Boxold has a lease agreement with one of the landowners, Earl Martin, and another that will be known Monday when the company files its application with the state.
Additionally, Boxold stressed that NextEra wants to protect the Seneca white deer population on the depot property, saying they are “very iconic and important to the community. … We’re very committed to designing the project in a way that preserves the white deer.”
Garner said there’s “plenty of additional acreage for the deer population” and Boxold noted Martin “has made a very public commitment” to preserving the white deer.
NextEra said a solar project on depot land that has some environmental issues related to its time as an Army base “is a higher and better use of the property that has been sitting so long.”
They expect the community will embrace the project and Martin, the owner of Seneca Dairy Systems, shares in NextEra’s excitement.
He said solar energy was always a goal for the property, which he purchased from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency in 2016.
“[NextEra] shares some of the same values and synergies we have,” Martin said.
Additionally, a power generation project will answer energy supply demands on the former depot land, including his plans to move his manufacturing operations there.
“There is a dearth of heavy electricity in southern Seneca County,” Martin said. “It’s also very good for the community’s economic growth, tax revenue and access to power.”
The land to be used for the proposed solar generation facility “really can’t be developed,” he added. “We just feel it’s a great project for the community.”