ROMULUS — Improved camping facilities, expanded trail and recreational areas, more emphasis on its military history, and — possibly — a swimming pool.
Those are some of the elements of the state’s new master plan for Sampson State Park. The plan calls for a series of actions that are divided into the subject areas of natural and cultural resource protection, development of recreational resources, and park management and operations.
Here’s a look at each category and the proposed actions:
Natural resource protection• Development of a comprehensive stewardship plan to include invasive species management strategies, including early detection and rapid response plans for flora and fauna.
• Current firewood procedures would not be changed, with firewood for campers sold by a concessionaire.
• A wildlife habitat management strategic plan that follows recommendations of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, along with partner organization wildlife biologists.
Cultural resource protection • Identification and documentation of cultural and historic resources, and provisions for the protection, stewardship and preservation of designed structures and the landscape.
• Development of a document library and annotated bibliography on original documents on resources related to historical elements at the park, including its military history as a Navy training station and Air Force base.
• Development of an updated interpretation program that tells the story of the site’s native Indian inhabitants, identifies gaps or missing information on key periods in the site’s military history, and the formation of relevant programming materials.
Recreational resource development • Expanding the lease with the concessionaire for new, full-service RV camping sites, additional cabins, playgrounds, pools, picnic areas, comfort stations, open areas for events and gatherings, gazebos, a small band shell, pedestrian pathways and trails and a hotel and events center with associated parking.
• Upgrading existing campsite loops with improved electric and water service, improving accessibility for the lifeguard-staffed swim area, upgrading the existing fishing pier, a full-service pavilion, a new picnic area, improved and expanded activities within the existing recreation building, such as table tennis, foosball and billiards.
• Improvements to existing tennis courts and basketball courts, and the addition of outdoor bocce ball and pickleball courts.
• The park’s trail system is recommended for improvements through the development of a comprehensive circulation plan to address vehicle and pedestrian trail circulation and improved water access at the park, particularly in areas outside the concessionaire’s leased area.
• Development of connector paths in each camping loop.
Facilities and operations • A new electric substation, adding a solar energy infrastructure to the park, providing internet and WiFi coverage, modernizing existing comfort stations at the camping loops, providing a new, four-bay sanitary waste dumping station, improving the existing park office building, replacing the core water system infrastructure, and creating a road system to connect existing and new facilities.
• Implementation of an improved circulation and entry plan for the Navy and Air Force veterans museums and adjacent grounds, removing the water tower and accessory building, and exploring and incorporating new green infrastructure and sustainable practices.
The master plan timeline covers the next 10-15 years. The plan includes no estimated price tag, other than saying it will cost “tens of millions of dollars” to implement it.
The deadline for public comment on the master plan and final Environmental Impact Statement is March 14.
Copies of the plan and EIS are available at https://parks.ny.gov/inside-our-agency/master-plans.aspx. Hard copies are available at the Sampson State Park office or by writing to park planner Tana Bigelow, 625 Broadway, 2nd floor, Albany, NY 12207.