CANANDAIGUA — The city has prepared a master plan for its five public parks on the north end of Canandaigua Lake, listing more than $9.7 million in potential upgrades.
The lake, the fourth largest of the 11 Finger Lakes, has 36 miles of shoreline. However, less than three miles of that shoreline are publicly owned, and the city’s five parks — Kershaw Park, City Pier, Lakefront Park, Atwater Meadows Park and Lagoon Park — provide about a mile of public access, making them “a treasured community resource for residents and visitors.’’
Here’s some of what the plan includes for each park:
• Kershaw Park — Located on Lakeshore Drive, this popular park consists of nine acres.
The master plan suggests additional gazebo and event space, electrical service and plumbing installed on the west end of the park, removal of the fence from the swimming beach, a spray park, improved maintenance and addressing parking and traffic concerns. A two-way bicycle track, expanded pedestrian space, a new boardwalk and a pavilion pier on the west end also are proposed
The estimated cost for implementing the recommended improvements is $4.9 million.
• Lakeshore Park — Located immediately east of Kershaw and connected by a walkway, this park consists of seven acres.
Proposed improvements include an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible kayak launch, widening and paving the walkway from Kershaw Park, a 12-foot paved trail connecting the park to Lakeshore Drive, a picnic pavilion, and a playground facility.
The projected cost for the recommended improvements is $1.57 million.
• City Pier — This 2.5-acre park juts out into the lake, providing scenic views and fishing access.
The master plan includes widening pedestrian walkways and filling in walkway gaps, adding more benches, bike racks and picnic tables, and enhancing the end of the pier for pedestrians.
The estimated cost: $1.9 million.
• Lagoon Park — The largest city park at 33.5 acres, it’s designated as a wildlife preserve, offering opportunities for passive recreation and nature appreciation.
Improvements proposed in the master plan include interpretive kiosks, an enhanced pedestrian crossing on Lakeshore Drive from Lakefront Park, bridge and overlook maintenance, trail maintenance, and invasive species management.
The cost estimate for Lagoon Park is $272,000.
• Atwater Meadows Park — Located on the easternmost edge of the city’s shoreline, this 18.5-acre space is made up of forested land, with a third of a mile on the lakeshore, accessible by a nature trail through the property. Access to Atwater from West Lake Drive.
Among the plan’s recommendations are a bike rack, parking upgrades, a sidewalk connection to Switchback Trail and Parrish Street, educational and interpretive signs, and some tree-cutting.
The cost for Atwater Meadows Park improvements is estimated at $1.09 million.
Consultants said funding sources to implement the plan, once finalized, include state grant programs, local bonds, tax levies, business or corporate sponsorship, and private funding from local organizations.
Funding for the 45-page draft of a master plan came from the state Environmental Protection Fund. The plan was developed by city officials and consultants from Bergmann Associates and Sustainable Planning Design of Rochester.