GENEVA — Maura Toole of Lodi has been selected the winner of the 2021 Citizen Award from the Finger Lakes Regional Watershed Alliance.
The award goes to someone who contributes significantly to the Alliance’s cause of protecting the water quality of the Finger Lakes and its 11 lakes.
Toole is an active member of the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association.
“Maura, hands down, has been an essential component in establishing the Lake Friendly Living Coalition of the Finger Lakes as our founding team organizer,” said Frank Moses, executive director of the Skaneateles Lake Association. “She has been at the forefront of synergizing watershed protection leadership throughout the Finger Lakes, which continues to be better off every day through her unwavering dedication.”
Toole’s efforts to create the Lake Friendly Living Awareness Week, which was May 2-7 this year, was a primary reason she received the award, alliance officials said.
The goal of the Lake Friendly Living Week was to educate and engage Finger Lakes watershed residents, local governments and businesses to adopt lake-friendly practices that help support and preserve the Finger Lakes for sustainable water quality, recreational uses and a business vitality from tourism.
Toole also was cited for leading representatives of lake associations through difficult times in the early months of 2021 by establishing the Coalition of the Finger Lakes as a Zoom medium. The coalition, under Toole’s tutelage, worked to develop and execute all critical components of an expert-led webinar series available throughout the Finger Lakes during Awareness Week. Nearly 500 people participated in the daily webinars.
The nine webinars remain available for viewing through the FLRWA website at www.flrwa.org/lake-friendly-living.
The FLRWA Citizen Award was presented to Toole at a recent luncheon ceremony at Parker’s Grille and Tap House in downtown Geneva.