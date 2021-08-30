WATERLOO — Village Mayor Jack O’Connor is assuring village residents that they will continue to receive fire protection services from the Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department.
O’Connor issued the assurance statement Friday in response to recent decisions by the Waterloo and Fayette town boards to end fire protection service contracts with the Waterloo VFD, effective Dec. 31.
The town of Waterloo will contract with the Border City Fire Department for services in 2022. The Fayette Town Board will split up the area formerly covered by the Waterloo VFD with four other companies that serve the town — Fayette, Canoga, Varick and Border City.
“In response to recent actions by the town of Waterloo and the town of Fayette in changing their fire protection services that have been provided by the village of Waterloo for many years, I felt it was necessary from me, as mayor of the village, to reassure all village residents that they will continue to receive primary fire protection services from the WVFD as of Jan. 1, 2022,” O’Connor said.
“However, the towns of Waterloo and Fayette have elected other primary fire protection service providers to become effective on Jan.1, 2022,” he added. “The village of Waterloo will continue to support the WVFD in its mission to provide the highest level of public safety to all village residents.”
Changes in fire protection service contracts have to be made by Aug. 20, according to town law.
The towns of Waterloo and Fayette both cited a significant increase in the amount of money the Waterloo Fire Department was seeking in 2022 and beyond as a reason for the change.