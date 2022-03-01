GENEVA — When City Council was seated in January 2020, the nine-member body did not possess much experience. Only Mayor Steve Valentino and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera had been a part of the previous Council, with Valentino serving as a Ward 3 councilor before his election as mayor.
On Wednesday night, Council will discuss a proposal pushed by Valentino — an idea appearing to get widespread Council support — to stagger terms of councilors and the mayor.
Currently, all members of City Council, including the mayor, are elected to four-year terms every four years in the general election. Valentino says it’s time to change that.
“Staggering the terms of office for the mayor and councilors would ensure there would always be experienced councilors sitting on the City Council who are familiar with current operations of the city and any issues before Council,” Valentino wrote in a message to Council related to the proposal.
To make the change, City Council must pass a local law, and that law must get approval by city voters through a proposition this November.
A resolution is on Wednesday’s meeting agenda that would set a public hearing for the April 6 City Council meeting.
Under the proposal, the move to staggered terms would come in stages, starting with the 2023 general election. The mayor and the two at-large (citywide) councilors would be elected to a term of three years in November 2023, while councilors in wards 1, 2 and 3 would be elected to two-year terms. City councilors from wards 4, 5 and 6 initially would receive four-year terms.
“We’re looking at creating continuity for future councils,” Valentino said Monday.
Several councilors support the change, including At-Large member Anthony Noone.
“I applaud the mayor for his work on this issue and for bringing it forward,” Noone said Monday. “It’s a change in our charter that is long overdue.
“I believe staggered terms for Council is important in ensuring a continuity of government. It will also prevent everyone on Council from being new at the same time, eliminating a disruption to city government if that was to be the case. It takes a great deal of time to learn the workings of city government and the dos and don’ts of an elected official. That learning process is made easier by having experienced members serving and staggered terms will guarantee that there will always be someone with experience serving. I encourage Council and the community to support this local law when it comes to a vote.”
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said the proposal has many potential benefits.
“This is something we as a Council talked about when we first began working together,” she said. “Staggered terms could be beneficial in keeping legislation moving, especially in cases when, such as with our current Council, almost every newly elected person is serving for the first time. If incorporated, this practice could be helpful in holding on to some experienced members and progressing with initiatives, even as new councilors were growing into a fuller understanding of the workings of city government. I am looking forward to learning more about how this would be implemented and other implications of beginning staggered terms in Geneva.”
Councilor John Salone, the new Ward 6 representative, supports the proposal as well.
“It gives you continuity of government,” Salone said. “I think it’s great to stagger because you’ve already got experience (on Council).”
And, At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III said missteps over the past two years prove the need for staggered terms.
“We had seven veteran councilors choose not to run in 2019,” he said. “That is understandable. We had tremendous momentum inherited, and our newly elected Council found a way to muddy progress. I was new, and knew I had a lot to learn. Our job was to support our city manager and give direction. Unfortunately, we elected a Council majority who thought they came into a blank slate and had to reinvent the wheel. The then-Council majority spent two years micromanaging city business. City employee morale suffered and continues to. The exodus of both Sage (Gerling) and Adam (Blowers) is a reflection of poor Council leadership. ... The city enjoyed eight strong years of growth and development under the leadership of a veteran Council, and I accept some ownership of the deteriorated path we are currently experiencing.
“I hope that we can salvage something constructive and positive in the next two years that will restore confidence from residents in us and we can finish strong with innovative and creative ideas we were elected to take on.”