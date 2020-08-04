GENEVA — Mayor Steve Valentino has joined with others in calling for At-Large City Councilor Frank Gaglianese to resign his post following remarks Gaglianese made at a Back the Blue rally July 19 that were captured on video and shared on social media.
In a video from the rally, Gaglianese is heard saying he wanted to “shoot” people taking part in a Hobart and William Smith Colleges-sponsored police accountability forum on July 18 that he took part in.
Also at the rally, Gaglianese expressed his support for the Back the Blue event and took apparent aim at police reform advocates.
“This is what the silent majority is all about,” Gaglianese said in the video. “This is the country, not the minority little squawkers that think that their voices are being heard. It’s not. This is what it’s all about. You keep poking the bear and more people like this will be coming out.”
He also said in the video that he promised to vote against police-reform measures before Council, which include a police accountability board.
Gaglianese issued an apology on Facebook Sunday, saying he regretted his remarks.
“My grandpa used to tell me that part of being a man is owning up to what you’ve done or said something you shouldn’t have. I woke up this morning disappointed in myself, and I feel I owe you all an apology. When I watch a video clip posted online, quite frankly, I was embarrassed. There’s no excuse for what I said, and I accept all the anger that is directed at me, and I understand that there is a lot of people angry and mad at me. To everyone who participated in the Hobart and William Smith Zoom session, fellow councilors, Genevans, my family, from the bottom of my heart, I’m truly sorry.”
Valentino issued a statement Monday afternoon condemning Gaglianese’s remarks: “A social media post was brought to the city’s attention concerning a statement made on Sunday July 19th by Councilor Frank Gaglianese. The city administration is requesting an investigation of this matter. After reviewing the unedited version and talking with Councilor Gaglianese, as mayor, I am requesting that Councilor Gaglianese resign from the Geneva City Council immediately.”
Gaglianese said by email late Monday afternoon that he had “no intention to resign” and would have more to say at a later juncture.
His remarks drew rebukes from the People’s Peaceful Protest spokesman Adam Fryer.
“Hot-Mic Gaglianese has shown time and time again that he is willing to say whatever is necessary to appease whoever he is currently talking to,” Fryer said in a statement. “He promised me personally on multiple occasions to show his support for the PPP’s resolutions and talked about how great they were for almost an hour on a single call. When the day came to vote, he neither sponsored or voted for any of them and voiced his stubborn opposition, even forgetting to mute his “bull….” remark during a citizen’s public comment.
“These last few months have laid everyone’s true selves bare for the world to see and he is clearly a liar, anti-accountability, and backing the police to an extremely ignorant and alarmingly dangerous degree. These are not traits befitting his office and not simply changed with an apology. He should resign or be removed.”
Valentino, a Democrat, indicated that to his knowledge, Council does not have the power to remove Gaglianese, a Republican who was elected in November, from office for his remarks.