GENEVA — Mayor Steve Valentino is calling on At-Large City Councilor Frank Gaglianese to resign his post following remarks he made at a Back the Blue rally July 19 that were captured on social media.
In a video from the rally, Gaglianese is heard saying he wanted to “shoot” people taking part in a Hobart and William Smith Colleges-sponsored police accountability forum of which he was a participant. He also said that day he promised to vote against police-reform measures before Council and called reform advocates “little squawkers.”
Gaglianese apologized for his remarks on Sunday.
Valentino issued a statement Monday afternoon: “A social media post was brought to the city’s attention concerning a statement made on Sunday July 19th by Councilor Frank Gaglianese. The city administration is requesting an investigation of this matter. After reviewing the unedited version and talking with Councilor Gaglianese, as mayor, I am requesting that Councilor Gaglianese resign from the Geneva City Council immediately.”