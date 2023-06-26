Many voters who are registered with political parties sit out primaries.
But for Democrats in the city of Geneva, this is a primary that is worth your time, as what happens Tuesday will have major implications for November.
In Geneva, incumbent Mayor Steve Valentino goes up against Ward 3 City Councilor Jan Regan in the Democratic primary.
There’s a lot on the line. Valentino, who did not receive the city Democratic Committee’s nod, has been endorsed by the Republicans and the Conservative Party. That means that if he beats Regan — who did get the Democratic Committee endorsement — tomorrow, he is in a solid position to win another four-year term as mayor.
Regan will be on the ballot regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, but only as an independent.
Valentino expressed optimism heading into Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to a good turnout for this primary,” Valentino said Friday. “The outpouring of support is greatly appreciated. Hopefully voters have taken the time to understand candidates’ capabilities, experience and voting record. There are distinct differences that identify each candidate, and regardless of campaign promises, actions speak louder than words. The successful future of Geneva is at a key turning point. The progress set by previous council and staff needs the support of the community to continue to make Geneva the best place to live, work, play and invest.”
Regan also believes she has a winning message.
“This important primary comes as Geneva is crying for a change,” she said. “I am confident that I can bring civility and professionalism to our City Council and be accessible to our citizens, councilors, and City staff. I will reincorporate an office in City Hall and establish regular work and committee meetings to address issues more efficiently. With that foundation, we can move on economic development and reducing our tax burden, work toward fair housing for all, and provide municipal approaches to waste reduction to slow our area landfills. Democrats, vote. Ensure the entire city has a choice on the two major party lines in November.”
The same scenario holds true for three City Council seats in the Democratic primary. Incumbent At-large Councilor Anthony Noone, who did not receive the party nomination but is endorsed by the Republicans, is running in the primary alongside endorsed Democrats Ahmad Whitfield and John Brennan. The top-two finishers get the nomination.
In Wards 4 and 5, there are Democratic races as well. In Ward 4 Peter Gillotte, who is endorsed by the Republicans, is facing off against RJ Rapoza, the endorsed Democrat. In Ward 5 James Petropoulos, also endorsed by the GOP, squares off against Wil Wolf. Wolf received the party nod as well.
There are other big races in the region as well, including a county-wide Democratic primary in Ontario County for county clerk between Heidi Barend-Guerrie and Elizabeth Yockel.
In Seneca Falls, incumbent Supervisor Mike Ferrara is seeking his second four-year term. He is being challenged in the GOP primary by Frank Schmitter, a political newcomer.
Ferrara has the Conservative Party endorsement, so regardless of Tuesday’s outcome, he’ll be on the November ballot.
In Wayne County, John Grow and Dan Majchrzak are vying for the right to be on the GOP line in November in the race for county court judge, a 10-year term. Grow has the endorsement of the county Republican Committee.
Early voting finished Sunday. In-person voting hours Tuesday are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If you don’t know your polling site, check the website of your county’s board of elections or contact them by phone.