GENEVA — Recent Medal of Honor recipient David Bellavia will be the keynote speaker at the third annual Constitution Day Dinner on Friday, Sept. 20, at Club 86.
Trisha Turner, Ontario County Republican Committee chairwoman and friend of Bellavia, attended the Medal of Honor presentation ceremony at The White House.
“We are very honored that David is willing to take the time to share his passion of encouraging future generations to serve in the military for our great nation, which is his primary focus at this time,” Turner said. “You won’t want to miss this opportunity to get the latest information from the people making the news, and it also will be a fun night and a chance to meet fellow Republicans from around the region.”
The annual dinner celebrates Constitution Day, a federal observance that recognizes the adoption of the U.S. Constitution and those who have become U.S. citizens. It is officially observed on Sept. 17, the day in 1787 that delegates to the Constitutional Convention signed the document in Philadelphia.
Joining the lineup for the dinner will be newly-elected state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy of Amherst, Congressmen Tom Reed of Corning and Chris Collins of Clarence, State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb of Canandaigua, and State Sens. Pam Helming of Canandaigua and Rich Funke of Fairport.
Bellavia is credited with braving enemy fire to free fellow soldiers from the kill zone, and re-entering the house in the city of Fallujah in Iraq to chase down and kill other insurgents, including one in hand-to-hand combat with a knife.
“Alone in the dark, David killed four insurgents and seriously wounded a fifth, saving his soldiers and facing the enemies of civilization,” President Donald Trump said during the White House ceremony.
Staff Sgt. Bellavia was born Nov. 10, 1975, in Buffalo. The son of a successful dentist and the youngest of four boys, he grew up in western New York and attended Lyndonville Central High School and Houghton Academy. After high school, he attended Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, N.H., and the University at Buffalo, where he studied biology and theater before turning to the military.
He enlisted in the Army as an infantryman in 1999. In 2001, he had to choose between changing his military occupational specialty, submitting a hardship discharge or remaining as an infantryman and leaving his family for 36 months on an unaccompanied tour to Germany. After the terror attacks on 9/11, Bellavia felt his country needed him and chose to stay and fight.
Today, he lives in western New York with his wife, Deanna King, and their three children.
Tickets for the event must be pre-purchased and are available until the event is sold out. A special VIP Reception with Bellavia will take place from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and tickets are $99, which includes dinner. The dinner will get under way with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets for the dinner are $50 per person or $375 for tables of eight and can be purchased from www.ontariocountyrepublicancommittee.com or P.O. Box 610, Canandaigua, NY 14424. Additional sponsorships are available by contacting Turner at (585) 261-0737 or taturner2@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.