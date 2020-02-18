GENEVA — In what is being billed as a destination campus and one-stop facility for healthcare, officials from a local medical practice and Rochester Regional Health have announced an expansion project set to open this spring.
The expansion and renovation at 875 County Road 6 (Pre-Emption Road), home to Finger Lakes Medical Associates and Finger Lakes Bone & Joint, is set to open in May. Both practices are affiliated with RRH.
“For most patients, the majority of their healthcare is delivered in the office and outpatient settings,” said Dr. Art Equinozzi, assistant medical director of Medical Associates. “The destination campus at Pre-Emption Road makes accessing high-quality, safe care easy for our patients.”
By May, the following RRH services will be added to the County Road 6 site:
• Primary care.
• General surgery.
• Vascular surgery.
• Endocrinology.
• Allergy and rheumatology.
• Nutrition counseling.
Later this year, RRH will be adding specialty services including neurosurgery, gastroenterology, and urgent care. Matt Drake, vice president of network development for RRH, said the agency has seen the one-stop facility work at its suburban Rochester sites.
“Certainly in this day and age, where healthcare is going more retail, the focus is on the one-stop shopping concept,” Drake said. “It’s about improving the patient experience.”
Drake said there has been construction to the east side of the County Road 6 building since mid-December, but most of the project is a renovation of the existing building.
“We’ve done some planning work with Medical Associates and talked about adding services our providers wanted to see in this community,” Drake said. “RRH does not have urgent care in Geneva now. It was something our primary care physicians wanted to see us set up here.”
Drake said the Medical Associates practices on the Geneva Hospital campus, which include internal medicine, pediatrics, urology, and obstetrics/gynecology, will remain in that location. Dr. Tim Malia, who has an office on Routes 5&20 across from Geneva Harley-Davidson, will be relocating to the County Road 6 site.
Dr. Dustin Riccio, RRH eastern region president, said the Geneva project is another example of RRH’s investment in the Finger Lakes region.
“The new Marshall Birthing Unit at Newark-Wayne Hospital, the construction of Clifton Springs Medical Village, and now a destination medical campus at Pre-Emption Road are just a few of the ways we have raised the level of care available in the region,” Riccio said.
“This is the kind of convenient access to care patients deserve,” added Dr. Mark Ryan, medical director of Medical Associates.
Dr. Bridgette Wiefling, senior vice president of the RRH Primary Care Institute, said RRH has been enhancing the health and wellness of Geneva and the region for more than 50 years.
“Our significant investment in the development of our newest destination campus at Pre-Emption Road delivers on our commitment to deliver the best possible care in the most convenient setting for our patients,” she said.