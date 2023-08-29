LYONS — The Wayne County Department of Consumer Affairs/Weights and Measures doesn’t have a long list of employees.
Rather, it has just one.
And, while Ted Dyment may be the department’s supervisor and sole employee, that doesn’t diminish the important role he plays in looking out for consumers.
Whether it’s ensuring you’re getting the amount of gas you purchased or paying the proper price at the checkout line, Dyment said his goal is ensuring people don’t get ripped off — or businesses, for that matter. Because of malfunctioning fuel meters or scales, Dyment noted businesses can miss out on revenue too.
Weights and Measures is a state-mandated department under the Department of Agriculture and Markets, and counties send off reports to the state agency on their activities.
Dyment, a married father of one from Irondequoit, went to Wayne County when the longtime director, Rich Molisani, retired at the end of 2021 following a 25-year career. Dyment had done the work as a staff member with Monroe County Weights and Measures for three years when he learned of the opening in Wayne through Molisani.
Dyment said he was lucky to join the county in June of 2021 to learn the ropes from Molisani before he retired. Very little has changed in how the department has operated, Dyment said, because Molisani was really good at what he did.
“Rich set me up really, really well,” he said.
Dyment’s job includes inspecting the scales of all businesses — from butchers to farms — around Wayne County and the meters that measure fuel at gas stations and on fuel-delivery vehicles. He also checks pricing at all Wayne County stores — from the big names like Wegmans and Walmart to the discount stores such as Dollar General to the mom-and-pop establishments.
“I love it,” he said. “I absolutely love it in Wayne County. I just love not only the people, but the businesses. There’s a more relaxed vibe this way.”
Dyment said he’s established a good rapport with the businesses he audits, which are all unannounced. For the most part, they respect the job he has to do, Dyment said.
For Dyment, sometimes that means levying civil fines, generally for problems they’ve been told about but have not addressed.
“I’m a free service for the county, which is huge,” he said. “I’m here to provide equity in the marketplace. If a business is getting ripped off, I’m going to show that. I’m here for the consumer, but I’m also here for the businesses.”
Dyment’s office is at the Wayne County highway barns on Route 31 in Arcadia. In the back of the facility, there’s a small garage with the equipment he needs to perform his duties, while some is stored on his truck. There are various sizes of “provers,” which are essentially containers that measure and hold fuel he extracts from gas stations, to a bevy of state-approved weights for checking the accuracy of scales, big and small, for things such as butchers and pharmacies, the latter of which use scales for mixing medicines, called compounding.
In the warmer months, you might see Dyment at gas stations checking pumps.
“I inspect every gas pump in the county once a year,” Dyment said. “If there is a repair or a new install, I go back.”
You’ll see his sticker of approval on the pump.
At the gas station, he pumps five gallons of gas from each pump. There’s a “tolerance” allowed, which is the equivalent of about five shot glasses for each pump tested.
“These meters on gas pumps are designed to favor the consumer,” Dyment stressed. “If it fails against the consumer, I will put a stop order on that pump.”
Not so for the business. He’ll tell them what he found, but won’t put a stop order on the pump.
“They can give away as much gas as they want,” he said.
For the most part, Dyment finds the gas pumps in good working order.
For fuel trucks that deliver oil, “They come to me.” They pull up to his garage and the measuring happens right there. The gas is loaded into a non-mobile tank for accuracy.
In all cases, the businesses get their fuel back.
Dyment notes another function of Weights and Measures when it comes to fuel is ensuring proper ingredients, including accurate octane levels — or, in a case in 2022, an “ethanol-free” pump that was not free of the corn-based fuel. That’s a big deal for engines that run things like lawnmowers and boats, which function better without ethanol, Dyment notes.
In a case in Newark that got some publicity last year, Dyment discovered a station was selling what it claimed was ethanol-free 90 octane gas. Trouble is, it wasn’t. Consumers were not only getting the wrong gas, they were paying a premium for it, he said.
“I saw that the station (Marathon on North Main Street) was torn up,” he explained. “I got in there and took a sample as soon as I could. They had been running like that for two months.”
Dyment fined them $4,000.
While gas stations are generally not a problem, he can’t say the same for pricing at some retail stores.
“They’re just not keeping up,” he said. “I could do pricing accuracy full time.”
At retail-store audits, Dyment wheels in his computer on a cart, armed with a scanner. He grabs popular items off the shelves and scans them. The bar codes come up on his computer, and when he’s done with 100 items — the typical number he samples — he takes printouts to the store register to see if the barcode prices match.
He said state Agricultural and Markets Law requires 98% accuracy, and fines are levied for overcharges. If they’re not corrected during a re-inspection, the civil penalty is doubled.
He said shoppers would be surprised to discover how often prices on the shelves don’t match what they pay at the register.
“Getting what you paid for and paying the lowest price advertised is the law,” he writes in a piece that will be included in an upcoming monthly column by county Administrator Rick House. “I take pride in ensuring that these laws are followed. Every store in Wayne County is required to sell you the produce for the price listed. Every product in a retail store is also required to display a price.”
Dyment lives what he preaches. He discovers discrepancies during his own shopping experiences, and he refuses to let stores get away with it. He will demand the price seen on the shelf. He doesn’t care if it causes grumbling by the cashier or manager or that there’s a line of impatient people behind him.
Dyment encourages people to be vigilant as they are cashing out and check their receipts. If denied the difference, he encourages people to contact his office.
House is impressed with the service Dyment provides to county consumers.
“The only calls I’ve ever received on Ted were compliments,” he said.
House loves the mission of Consumer Affairs/Weights and Measures, which he considers a vital service for both businesses and residents. He finds it especially important because so many people — many of them of modest means — rely on discount stores, especially in the county’s more rural areas, where access to larger retail offerings are scarce.
He noted that Dyment has expressed concern for pricing accuracy at these stores.
“(The stores) need to be called on it,” House said. “He’s the protector of the consumer and in particular the vulnerable. There is an expectation (by the consumer) of accurate and fair pricing. People don’t check.”
A lack of staff and store chains constantly changing prices — sometimes just by pennies — makes it more difficult for these discount establishments to ensure accurate pricing, said Dyment, but ultimately it’s not an excuse.
Dyment often jokes about his one-person department at county staff meetings, noting he “doesn’t have staffing issues,” but he likes where he is and what he’s doing.
“I love this job,” he said.
“We were very fortunate to find Ted,” House added.