ARCADIA — A meeting for residents of a mobile home park that is being shut down by the state Department of Health has been scheduled for Friday night.
Wayne County Administrator Rick House said the meeting for residents of the Sand Hill Mobile Home Park will start at 6 p.m. in Cornell Cooperative Extension of Wayne County, at the corner of Route 88 and Hydesville Road. Representatives from several agencies will be on hand to assist the residents with emergency housing, crisis counseling, and make them aware of other resources.
The Department of Health revoked the park's operating permit earlier this month, citing multiple violations including a failing septic system and unsafe electrical infrastructure.