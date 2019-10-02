PHELPS — Residents in the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District could be going to the polls in December to vote on a $15.5 million capital project.
Public hearings will be held at 6 p.m. Monday and Oct. 21 in the school board conference room at Midlakes Elementary, followed by regularly scheduled board meetings at 6:30 p.m. The board is expected to approve the project after the Oct. 21 meeting.
If the board approves the plan, another public presentation is scheduled for Nov. 18. The vote would be Dec. 10.
Superintendent Matt Sickles said based on scheduled debt coming off the books from previous projects and a district savings plan, the project can be done with no new tax impact. He added that the project is eligible for 78 percent state aid, with the district to fund the remaining 22 percent with capital reserves.
The district contracted with a new architectural firm, Edge Architecture of Rochester, which updated the district’s building condition survey. That is required by the state education department.
“With Edge being new to the district, they did a very thorough job of taking a detailed look at everything and identified our most high priority needs,” Sickles said.
About 35 percent of the project includes infrastructure upgrades including heating (boilers), ventilation, and air conditioning. Sickles called that the “bones” of the project.
“If we allow our boilers and HVAC to go beyond their recommended lifespan, we are exposing the district to risk,” he said.
District technology and security upgrades will be addressed with money through the $2 billion state Smart Schools Bond Act, which was passed several years ago. Sickles said Midlakes, which was allocated $1.7 million, has not applied for that money yet.
“Fortunately, we have not used ours yet,” he said. “This project gives us an opportunity to do it.”
Sickles said several classrooms in the high school need attention.
“We have a really outstanding music program, but those classrooms haven’t been touched in a couple of decades,” he said.
He added that while the former middle school is not used for classes, the cafeteria is, and students have to walk through music rooms after getting lunch in the high school kitchen to get to the middle school cafeteria. Current music rooms will be relocated.
The project also calls for an upgrade to the technology workshop and culinary arts classroom. Sickles said culinary arts is the most popular high school elective.
New lighting in the auditorium, including stage lighting, also is part of the project. Sickles said the project includes a new bus fueling station on campus; buses are now fueled at a local gas station.
“That will improve efficiency and operation,” he said.
To address crowded parking and bus drop-off areas at the elementary school, a new parking lot behind the school is planned for staff members. Sickles said the football field, which is crowned, will be leveled with a new grass field.
“We really feel this is a balanced project that hits a lot of areas,” he said.