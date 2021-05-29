What a difference a year makes.
Last Memorial Day weekend, in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state’s campgrounds were closed. This weekend, they are at 99% capacity in the Finger Lakes region, and one is even hosting a pop-up vaccine clinic.
With COVID-19 restrictions eased and 53% of New Yorkers having received at least one dose of vaccine, coronavirus cases are waning and activities are opening up — and it appears people are ready to partake this weekend, the unofficial kickoff of summer.
According to the press office of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, campsite demand is up significantly. The Finger Lakes region includes 1,643 sites (campsites and cabins) at Buttermilk Falls, Cayuga Lake, Fair Haven Beach, Fillmore Glen, Keuka Lake, Long Point, Newtown Battlefield, Robert H. Treman, Sampson, Stony Brook, Taughannock Falls and Watkins Glen. In 2019, these campgrounds were at 86% occupancy, as compared to 99% this weekend.
Statewide, the Memorial Day weekend occupancy rate is 95% (compared to 93% in 2019).
Although state parks are returning to normal operating capacity this summer, a few restrictions remain in place. They include:
• Maintaining 6 feet distance between parties.
• Following social distancing signs, barriers, etc.
• Unvaccinated visitors should wear masks outdoors when unable to social distance.
• All visitors should wear a face covering inside park buildings.
The state also is using this busy camping weekend to encourage those who are still unvaccinated to get their shots. Fifteen state parks statewide, including Taughannock Falls at the southern end of Cayuga Lake, are hosting clinics using the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Taughannock’s clinic will run today through Monday, and vaccines will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
As another incentive, the state is offering a free two-day pass to any state park for those who receive a first- or single-dose between May 24 and 31.
Dining out and entertainment
This Memorial Day weekend also coincides with the recent lifting of restaurant restrictions. Although Mother Nature is not cooperating — the forecast is for chilly, sometimes wet weather — the manager of the Switzerland Inn on Keuka Lake is expecting record high numbers of diners on Sunday and Monday, when sunshine may peek through.
Devin Armstrong said the restaurant already has seen a large influx of diners this month, after Gov. Cuomo eased mask restrictions for vaccinated people and capacity and curfew restrictions for restaurants (the indoor dining/bar curfew of midnight will be lifted this Monday).
Armstrong said some of the COVID sanitary protocols — such as workers wearing masks and salt and pepper shakers removed from the tables — will remain in effect for the time being out of an abundance of caution.
“At least for the first few months we as food service workers will still wear our masks,” he said.
Although the restaurant has been open, the lower cantina bar has not. Armstrong hopes that will reopen Sunday or next weekend at the latest. Patrons and employees alike are more than ready for that — and a busy season.
“I think we all are, including the servers,” he said. “Every day is a nice day at the lake and we’re all ready to get that started up again.”
That also holds true for musicians, whose livelihoods and passions were hard-hit by indoor entertainment restrictions.
Anton Stiles is looking forward to performing music in front of a crowd again. His plan for Memorial Day includes playing a gig with his father, John Stiles, at Tommy Boy’s Bar in Newark (the father-son duo’s blues band is called The Groove Kings). Monday is the first day bars can operate without a curfew and Stiles said the bar’s owner wanted to book them specifically for that day.
Stiles, of Canandaigua, plays in several bands and performed over the summer, mostly at outdoor venues. But after that, the music died.
“This will be the first band gig since the summer; the winter was really tough,” said Stiles, whose day job is as a registered nurse at F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua.
He did admit to some nerves after such a long layoff, but said he is ready to get playing live music again.
“I’m hopeful it’s going to get some momentum going,” he said. “It’s very encouraging to see things turn, and we’re just hopeful in how things will proceed.”
Stiles noted music is as much about community and personal relationships as it is about a paycheck. Musicians and audience members lost that connection during the pandemic.
“Music is an industry that has been hit really hard,” Stiles said. “It’s such a big part of my life and my friends’ lives.”
Veterans
Although some communities are holding services and parades, they will be in a reduced format because the loosening of restrictions came too late to change course.
As the birthplace of Memorial Day, Waterloo’s Celebrate Commemorate festival is a weekend-long event with myriad activities. Canceled again this year, organizers will do what they did last year — small cemetery ceremonies on Monday and one at LaFayette Park that will be videotaped for future viewing.
In Seneca Falls, the traditional parade down State Street and gathering in Academy Square Park will resume this year. Organizer Sharon Rayno is expecting a good turnout.
“I think we’ll get more than we usually do,” she said. “Everybody is pretty excited about it.”
Last year a small, non-publicized ceremony was held at the park with just a few people wearing masks. As Rayno said: “I thought, we can’t not do something.”
This year the usual program will return, albeit with some changes. The Mynderse Academy band and chorus usually perform, but COVID protocols have drastically changed music education and limited group rehearsals so the full band will not march in the parade and instead a small brass ensemble will play at the park.
“The school is always excited to be involved and they keep apologizing,” Rayno said. “But I keep saying whatever you can provide is fine.”
The program always includes a roll call of veterans who died in the past year, with a church bell tolling after each name. This year’s roll call will include two years’ worth of names of the Seneca Falls veterans who died since Memorial Day 2019, she said.
Parade grand marshal John Robbins, in his late 90s, is among those looking forward to marking the holiday together. Robbins, a World War II veteran, is a Minnesota native who moved to Seneca Falls in 1964 as part of a transfer to GTE’s Sylvania plant. Robbins enlisted in the Army in 1943; assigned to the Corps of Engineers, he worked on General MacArthur’s staff in New Guinea in a G-2 intelligence position.
“He’s really excited to be here too,” Rayno said.