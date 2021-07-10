Growing up at 31 E. Wright Ave. in Waterloo, our house was a mere two blocks from the Seneca County Fairgrounds and a magical place called Maple Grove Speedway.
In 1958, around the age of 9 — as best as my nearly 72-year-old memory recalls — I had my curiosity piqued by the Saturday night roar of unmuffled Ford flathead V-8s coming from the race track. I asked my parents if I could go and see what it was all about. After words of caution from Mom and Dad, I took some of my paper route earnings and walked to Swift Street. I paid a quarter to get in and was immediately enthralled by what I saw. Ford coupes and sedans from the 1930s, with a few 1940 coupes, painted all kinds of colors with numbers, racing each other around the dirt track.
The ear-splitting sound of those engines, the look of the cars, the dust, the excitement of racing led me to fall in love with Maple Grove Speedway. Being two blocks away didn’t hurt.
For the next five years or so, I spent virtually every summer Saturday night there. I would root for certain drivers and was amazed by the spectacle of dirt track modified stock car racing.
I soon knew each car number and driver. My first favorite was Bobby Cain in No. 36. Then I switched allegiance to Sammy Reakes in the No. 111, a gold- and-white beauty of a ‘34 Ford coupe.
I got a kick out of the nicknames the public address announcer would use in introducing the lineups. Screamin’ Sammy Reakes, “Wee Willie” Allen (barely 5-foot tall), The “Copper City Cowboy” Cliff Kotary from Rome, John “Fireball” Roberts, Bob “Slow Roll” Herman from Waterloo, in the Swan Deuce car with the No. 2 in the form of a swan, with little baby 2 swans behind.
Johnny McArdell, Rollie Velte, Ray Preston, Kelly Walker, John Podalak, Les Buck, Gordie Wood, whose No. 96 was one of the few with a six-cylinder engine. Chuck Stillwell, Gale McArdell, Larry Nye and Earl VanGelder are all etched into my memory. To a 10-year-old, they were heroic warriors who risked their lives and put on thrilling races each week.
There was Dick Emerson’s beautiful black-and-white No. 13 coupe, almost too nice to get dirty by racing. I’m sure those old Fords with the Ford flatheads contributed to my lifelong love of Fords.
Kotary was the one to beat. He had lots of fans, but many also rooted against him because he was so good. Reakes, Allen, John McArdell, Velte also were frequent winners of the feature events.
I remember three heats, two semifinals, a consolation race to qualify cars for the feature, the last race of the night and the one that earned drivers points toward a track championship.
I remember the large covered grandstand that later burned down, going onto the track and into the pits after the races to see those drivers and cars up close. I was in awe. I remember a scratchy Roy Orbison’s “Only the Lonely” record playing between races. I remember building a wood push car, finding a lightweight kid to drive and nervously pushing that car with all my might down the front straightaway, trying to go straight, not crash and beat others to a finish line. One week, I was thrilled to edge out the late Bob Meyer with my No. 36, winning a case of Pepsi.
I remember looking inside the race cars and seeing a single padded seat, a roll bar, steering wheel, pedals and little else in the way of protection. “How do they do this?” I marveled. They stuck a helmet on their heads and wore regular work clothes and shoes. It was that danger that was part of the attraction and the source of my admiration for these racers.
As I got a little older, my interest started to drop. The flatheads were replaced by overhead V-8s, and I’m sure the racing was still competitive. But complaints from neighbors about the track finally led to the end of racing in the 1970s. What triggered these memories is the “Tribute to Maple Grove” exhibit during county fair week, July 21-24, in Floral Hall.
I plan to attend for another walk down memory lane. Thanks, Maple Grove, for so many happy childhood memories.