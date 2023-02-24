CANTON — Tonight the Hobart Statesmen basketball team will be playing in its first Liberty League tournament semifinals since 2019 and they have their hopes high that they can snag their first championship since 2014.
The Statesmen are playing their best basketball at the right time too.
Hobart (17-9) has won 11 of their last 13 games following their slow 6-7 start to this 2022-2023 season and they are one win shy of tying their season-best, six-game winning streak.
Tonight at 7 p.m., the 3-seeded Statesmen will battle at the 2-seeded St. Lawrence University in the Liberty League semifinals.
Hobart was so close to sweeping St. Lawrence during this year’s regular season but suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss in their last contest back on Feb. 3.
That game occurred in Canton as the Statesmen seek some redemption tonight there. That game also occurred as the start of back-to-back overtime losses which included their game at Clarkson University the night after. They were the only two losses for Hobart during this hot stretch in their last 13 games.
Senior forward Jackson Meshanic leads the Statesmen coming into this much-anticipated postseason matchup with 21.5 points a game and 10.5 rebounds a game.
Senior Patrick Walker has also added 11.0 points a game for Hobart.
It is still very much undecided if the Statesmen will receive an at-large bid in this year’s NCAA Tournament but one thing they do know is if they win two more games during this year’s conference tournament, then they will finally get their shot in the big dance once again since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the remainder of the 2020 NCAA tournament with Hobart in the Sweet 16 at the time.